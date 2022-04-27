Two million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. - Credit: PA

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Covid-19 vaccination team are celebrating after delivering their two millionth Covid-19 jab.

Since the Covid-19 vaccination programme started in December 2020, GP practices, community and hospital NHS teams, pharmacies, local authorities and other key partners have been working tirelessly to offer the vaccination to thousands of people in the area.

Their work has been supported by a ‘fantastic’ range of voluntary and community organisations who continue to talk to vulnerable communities to improve vaccine uptake.

Dr Gary Howsam, chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We’re pleased to say more people are accepting the offer of a vaccination every single week, including first doses.

“These vaccinations have doubtlessly saved lives and helped people to avoid the very worst effects of Covid-19.”

He added: “We’re incredibly proud of all our fantastic staff and volunteers who have worked together, and without them we wouldn’t have been able to reach this amazing achievement.”