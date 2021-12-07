News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Health

Council's plea to protect East Cambs from Covid-19 this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:41 AM December 7, 2021
Updated: 10:42 AM December 7, 2021
Councillor Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council

Councillor Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council, is encouraging residents to ‘plan, prepare and prevent’ to celebrate Christmas safely amid the spread of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron. - Credit: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

'Plan, prepare and prevent’ - that's the message from East Cambs Council who are encouraging residents to celebrate Christmas safely amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Council leader Councillor Anna Bailey has shared the advice as Omicron - a new, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus - has been found in places across the UK, including Cambridgeshire.

She said: “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen an exceptional amount of community spirit from residents in East Cambs.

"And, as we approach the festive season, we’re urging all residents to rally once again in our fight against the virus.

“COVID-19 is a virus that thrives on social interaction and it is crucial that we all take the necessary steps to slow the spread and protect friends, family and East Cambs.

“By taking steps such as taking regular lateral flow tests, opening windows when gathering indoors and wearing face coverings in enclosed spaces, we will be doing our best to stop the spread.

“As a council, we know just how hard this pandemic has been for everyone and we all want to get back to a more normal way of life, and these steps are the key to unlocking that.

“It is down to us now to protect each other and celebrate this festive season safely and I would encourage everyone to play their part.

“Plan, Prepare and Prevent. Let’s all give it what we’ve got and protect East Cambs this Christmas and New Year.”

Her warning comes after the UK Government reintroduced temporary restrictions to limit the spread of the Omicron variant.

These include the legal requirement to wear face coverings in shops and on public transport unless exempt and a stricter testing and tracing regime for all international travellers.

Anyone who is a suspected contact of someone with the Omicron variant has to self-isolate for 10 days regardless of their vaccination status.

The Government and NHS are also rolling out the COVID-19 booster vaccination programme to include all adults over the age of 18.

The NHS will contact people when they are eligible to receive the booster jab.

Additional COVID-19 guidance includes:

  • continuing to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly
  • limiting close contact with those you do not usually live with
  • meeting outdoors where possible
  • covering your nose and mouth when you cough and sneeze
  • taking rapid flow tests before going out and socialising
  • opening windows and doors to improve ventilation

Residents can order lateral flow test kits straight to their doors via https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests

To get a free PCR test visit https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test   


Covid - A Year On
Coronavirus
East Cambridgeshire District Council
Ely News

