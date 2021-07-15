News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Health

Freedom Day: Masks, sanitising and distancing to stay at surgery

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:05 PM July 15, 2021   
St Mary's Surgery in Ely sticks with face masks, social distancing and hand sanitiser after July 19.

St Mary's Surgery in Ely is sticking with face masks, social distancing and hand sanitiser precautions once national Covid-19 restrictions end on July 19. - Credit: ST MARY'S SURGERY FACEBOOK

An Ely doctors’ surgery is sticking with face masks, social distancing and hand sanitiser precautions once national Covid-19 restrictions end on July 19.

St Mary’s Surgery says it will no longer be screening patients at the door and both doors to the surgery will be open from that date.

“However, we expect anyone entering the building to be respectful and mindful of other people,” they said.

"There may be patients far more vulnerable and susceptible to infection than you are when you visit.”

On entering the building, people will still be asked:

You may also want to watch:

• to wear a face mask or covering (unless exempt)

• to sanitise your hands

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘Distressed cries’ of beagles fuel animal research unit protest 
  2. 2 Residents share their stories of Cambridgeshire's own Harry Kane
  3. 3 Shoplifter falls at Tesco exit, smashing his haul of stolen gin
  1. 4 Six Cambridgeshire schools named by students on sexual abuse website
  2. 5 Five excluded from school after racist attack in aftermath of Euro 2020 final
  3. 6 Striking images show Lakenheath fighter jet spitting flames
  4. 7 Frankie Dettori, world class jockey, coming to Ely
  5. 8 Witchford site manager wins leading industry award
  6. 9 A10 between Ely and Littleport to close at night for roadworks
  7. 10 Letter: Police wellbeing dog 'a waste of taxpayers' money

• to keep socially distant, where possible.

For more information visit https://www.stmarysely.nhs.uk/2021/07/14/st-marys-surgery-and-covid-restrictions/

Covid - A Year On
Coronavirus
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emma Hales

Young mum who brought joy to care home dies at 35  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Linda Parish of Stretham was a popular driving instructor for 26 years

Obituary

Daughter remembers 'all-round clever lady' after cancer battle

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Covid forces Crown to close

Euro 2020

Covid blow to pub forced to close and cancel Euro 2020 final

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
People aged 18-23 living or working in Cambridge are being urged to get a PCR test for Covid-19 as part of extra testing

Coronavirus

Mass PCR testing to start after rise in Covid-19 cases

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus