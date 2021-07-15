Freedom Day: Masks, sanitising and distancing to stay at surgery
An Ely doctors’ surgery is sticking with face masks, social distancing and hand sanitiser precautions once national Covid-19 restrictions end on July 19.
St Mary’s Surgery says it will no longer be screening patients at the door and both doors to the surgery will be open from that date.
“However, we expect anyone entering the building to be respectful and mindful of other people,” they said.
"There may be patients far more vulnerable and susceptible to infection than you are when you visit.”
On entering the building, people will still be asked:
• to wear a face mask or covering (unless exempt)
• to sanitise your hands
• to keep socially distant, where possible.
For more information visit https://www.stmarysely.nhs.uk/2021/07/14/st-marys-surgery-and-covid-restrictions/