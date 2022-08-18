News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Charity needs over 200 more volunteer vaccinators across Cambridgeshire

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:00 AM August 18, 2022
St John Ambulance hopes to recruit 250 new volunteers across Cambridgeshire by September.

A charity is seeking new volunteer vaccinators ahead of the drive to boost people’s immunity against Covid-19 this autumn. 

Between now and September, St John Ambulance hopes to recruit 250 new volunteers across Cambridgeshire where they will be most needed. 

The call follows the government’s announcement on August 12 that the priority groups for vaccination are being expanded and everyone over 50 will be offered a Covid booster and flu jab this autumn.  

St John Ambulance's acting chief operating officer, Craig Harman, said: “Our original vaccination volunteers have given more than a million hours of their time, and now we need more volunteer vaccinators to administer Covid and flu jabs this autumn. 

“We also want to ensure we’re ready to support any surges in demand for vaccinations.” 

He added: “Many of the vaccinators I’ve spoken to over the last year and a half say that giving people their jabs has been one of the best experiences of their lives. 

“The satisfaction of protecting people and keeping the pandemic at bay is enormous.” 

