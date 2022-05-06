A valuable piece of equipment to help care for patients has been provided for a GP surgery in Littleport.

Staff at St George’s Medical Centre say they are delighted with the latest item donated by a local charity group that supports them.

Poppy Knowle, quality and performance manager at the centre, said: “Our resuscitation trolley has recently been upgraded and was very kindly funded by Pulse a wonderful local medical charity.

“Their purpose as a charity is to purchase medical equipment (non-NHS funded) for our practice, which serves Littleport and the surrounding villages.”

She said Pulse also help the community with medical needs.

Recently, for example, Pulse ordered two new defibrillator pads Southery and Littleport Village Hall.

The centre says the pads are like electrodes which are stuck to pulse points when an ECG test is run. They connect to the defibrillator and feed info back to the machine.

Pulse run threes public access defibrillators in Littleport, and one in Southery.

The centre says the defibrillators have been used a lot lately and “having them nearby is invaluable as it means they can be accessed in emergencies”.