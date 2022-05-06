News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Health

Charity support invaluable to patients at medical centre

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 6:08 PM May 6, 2022
Littleport surgery presentation

Siobhan Carew (PULSE Secretary), Geoff Norman (PULSE Chairman), Cheryl Turner (Practice Nurse), Dr Mick Bolina (GP Partner) - Credit: St George's

A valuable piece of equipment to help care for patients has been provided for a GP surgery in Littleport.  

Staff at St George’s Medical Centre say they are delighted with the latest item donated by a local charity group that supports them.  

Poppy Knowle, quality and performance manager at the centre, said: “Our resuscitation trolley has recently been upgraded and was very kindly funded by Pulse a wonderful local medical charity.  

“Their purpose as a charity is to purchase medical equipment (non-NHS funded) for our practice, which serves Littleport and the surrounding villages.” 

She said Pulse also help the community with medical needs. 

Recently, for example, Pulse ordered two new defibrillator pads Southery and Littleport Village Hall. 

The centre says the pads are like electrodes which are stuck to pulse points when an ECG test is run. They connect to the defibrillator and feed info back to the machine.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Principal aiming to take academy with 'huge potential' in new direction
  2. 2 Villagers will "positively welcome" house as farmer wins planning fight
  3. 3 Table made from 5,000-year-old oak tree to be unveiled at Ely Cathedral in honour of The Queen
  1. 4 Off-duty police officer risked his life to end knife fight
  2. 5 Maddison, 17, finalist in Top Model fashion competition
  3. 6 Pre-school with 'clear vision for high quality' wins praise from Ofsted
  4. 7 £200,000 a year chief executive quits Combined Authority
  5. 8 8 stunning Cambs buildings praised for ‘architectural merit’
  6. 9 Man in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Cambridge
  7. 10 Man dies after car crashes into ditch in Norfolk village

Pulse run threes public access defibrillators in Littleport, and one in Southery.  

The centre says the defibrillators have been used a lot lately and “having them nearby is invaluable as it means they can be accessed in emergencies”. 

Littleport News

Don't Miss

Police issue warning to Ely beggar

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police take a tough stance as begging crackdown continues

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Emergency Anglian Water works on the A142 between Ely and Soham are causing delays today (Tuesday, May 3)

Cambs Live News | Updated

Roadworks and delays on A142 due to burst water main

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Trevor Bennett with the sword he 'confiscated' off youngsters in Ely

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Trevor goes from suspected thief to hero within 24 hours

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Ely man Harry Beeton with friends Brett Denley and Jake Bartolozzi

Charity News

Son teams up with friends for father killed in A10 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon