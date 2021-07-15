Published: 10:38 AM July 15, 2021 Updated: 11:15 AM July 15, 2021

St George's Medical Centre in Littleport is to keep face coverings and social distancing guidelines when national restrictions ease on July 19. - Credit: ST GEORGE'S SURGERY FACEBOOK

A Littleport doctors' surgery is to keep face coverings and social distancing guidelines after national restrictions ease next week.

St George's Medical Centre are advising people to continue wearing masks and keep a safe distance after July 19.

The surgery said: "All of our COVID-19 secure measures remain in place and this will not change when Government guidance changes on 19 July 2021.

"Patients are asked to continue to wear a face covering, unless they are exempt, and to follow social distancing when visiting our GP Practice.

"This follows the national Infection Prevention Control (IPC) Guidance for all healthcare settings and will help to ensure the safety of our staff and patients at all times.

"Thank you for your continued support."

