Dr Nik Johnson is encouraging everyone to get involved in STOP Suicide's campaign as it "could be any one of us who actually makes a difference to somebody's life'. - Credit: Archant / STOP Suicide

The Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Dr Nik Johnson, has called upon local people to sign up for free suicide prevention talks and workshops ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10).

One conversation could save a life.



Mayor @NikJohnsonCA is asking local people to join our free training to recognise and support others experiencing suicidal thoughts: https://t.co/z8Z9biLjRN



Help build a suicide-safer community ahead of this #WorldSuicidePreventionDay pic.twitter.com/zpa4T2kMWI — STOP Suicide (@stopsuicidecam) September 5, 2022

The training is available as part of the award-winning STOP Suicide campaign which is unique to the area and focuses on growing community awareness and knowledge of suicide prevention.

STOP Suicide was introduced in response to the statistic that 70 per cent of people who die by suicide in the UK have not been in contact with health services in the year before their death.

The campaign seeks to empower ordinary people to spot warning signs in those around them, whether that’s a family member, colleague, neighbour or stranger, and start a potentially life-saving conversation about suicide.

Dr Nik Johnson said: “Cambridgeshire is a county full of compassion which I see on a daily basis.

“By accessing the support and expertise on offer, you can learn how to get through that difficult first step to start a conversation about how somebody is doing.

“The STOP Suicide training will help and I’d encourage everyone to get involved and use that resource because it could be any one of us who actually makes a difference to somebody’s life.”

The campaign is delivered by local health charity, Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire (CPSL) Mind and the approach has been well-received by individuals and communities.

There is now a network of over 700 people and counting who are passionate about looking out for others in their daily lives.

Individuals in local communities are now being encouraged to join the workshops to build collective knowledge and skills in supporting other.

Chief executive at CPSL Mind, Aly Anderson, said: "Suicide prevention is everybody's business.

"We can all learn how to spot signs that someone might be having suicidal thoughts, to have open conversations and to help others to stay safe."

Aly added: "Supporting someone who is suicidal does not make you responsible for them long term, and looking after yourself is vital.

"We hope this training will take away fear and concerns that people have around talking openly about suicide."

You can find out more about the free STOP Suicide talks and workshops as well as wider campaign resources and videos at stopsuicidepledge.org.