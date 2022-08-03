Eilish Midlane, who joined Royal Papworth Hospital as chief operating officer in 2017, has been appointed as its new chief executive. - Credit: Royal Papworth Hospital

The new chief executive of Royal Papworth Hospital (RPH) believes it is “a huge privilege” to be appointed to the role.

Eilish Midlane joined RPH as chief operating officer in 2017 after working as divisional director of clinical support services at East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust.

Ms Midlane led the RPH’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and supported the move to a new hospital on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus.

“It is a huge privilege to be given the opportunity to take up the role,” she said.

“I am looking forward to working alongside our staff, harnessing the skills of our people to deliver the highest quality care for our patients.”

Ms Midlane will replace current chief executive Stephen Posey later this month.

Professor John Wallwork, chairman of RPH, added: “As well as a detailed knowledge of the fabric of our organisation, Eilish provides the resilience to help the Trust meet the challenges and changes facing the health service.”