Published: 8:40 AM August 30, 2021

Mum Joby Shibu Mathew has inspired her quadruplet daughters to join her working for the NHS. - Credit: Royal Papworth

Quadruplet sisters, 21, have all begun working for the NHS – three of them at the Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge.

The fourth sister has joined Kettering General Hospital.

But they won’t be the only family members working for the NHS – their mother is a nurse in the oncology department of Ipswich Hospital.

Royal Papworth has shared photos of the sisters who were born in Oman in the Middle East in 2007 before the family came to the UK.

Mum Joby Shibu Mathew has inspired her quadruplet daughters to join her working for the NHS. - Credit: Royal Papworth

A hospital spokesperson said: “Aneetta, Anjel and Aleena joined our surgical, cardiology and sleep medicine teams respectively this week having finished their nursing qualifications.

You may also want to watch:

“The fourth sister, Aneesha, is a physiotherapist at Kettering.”

Mum Joby Shibu Mathew has inspired her quadruplet daughters to join her working for the NHS. - Credit: Royal Papworth

“What an incredible story and a beautiful family - thank you for choosing careers in the NHS and becoming part of our family at Royal Papworth Hospital.”

Mum Joby Shibu Mathew has inspired her quadruplet daughters to join her working for the NHS. - Credit: Royal Papworth

Mrs Shibu Mathew, the quadruplets’ mother, is hopeful her family’s story will encourage and inspire others to look at a career in the NHS.

She says her daughters “saw my passion for caring and being a nurse and they wanted to do it too”.



