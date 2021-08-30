Mum inspires quadruplet daughters to join NHS
- Credit: Royal Papworth
Quadruplet sisters, 21, have all begun working for the NHS – three of them at the Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge.
The fourth sister has joined Kettering General Hospital.
But they won’t be the only family members working for the NHS – their mother is a nurse in the oncology department of Ipswich Hospital.
Royal Papworth has shared photos of the sisters who were born in Oman in the Middle East in 2007 before the family came to the UK.
A hospital spokesperson said: “Aneetta, Anjel and Aleena joined our surgical, cardiology and sleep medicine teams respectively this week having finished their nursing qualifications.
You may also want to watch:
“The fourth sister, Aneesha, is a physiotherapist at Kettering.”
“What an incredible story and a beautiful family - thank you for choosing careers in the NHS and becoming part of our family at Royal Papworth Hospital.”
Most Read
- 1 Murder probe after death of 22-year-old woman from Wimblington
- 2 Bombshell for couple who bought plot but planning consent had run out
- 3 New role for former MP Heidi Allen who might have been Mayor
- 4 7 of the best places for a roast dinner in Cambridgeshire
- 5 To the Metro gone: Four non-exec directors depart £40k a year posts
- 6 Did you go to Newmarket Summer Saturday? Spot yourself in our gallery
- 7 Mum inspires quadruplet daughters to join NHS
- 8 Fenland, South Cambs and Hunts opt for civil parking enforcement – but not East Cambs
- 9 Famous faces visit Ely and March for 'Great Canal Journeys' TV show
- 10 Two cars crash into wall and railings in Cambridgeshire high street
Mrs Shibu Mathew, the quadruplets’ mother, is hopeful her family’s story will encourage and inspire others to look at a career in the NHS.
She says her daughters “saw my passion for caring and being a nurse and they wanted to do it too”.