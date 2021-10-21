Video

Published: 4:28 PM October 21, 2021

Expectant mum Sarah shares her story to encourage other pregnant women to get the Covid-19 vaccine. - Credit: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

An expectant mum has shared her story to encourage other pregnant women to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

It comes as new figures show that nearly 20 per cent of the most critically ill Covid patients are pregnant women who have not been vaccinated, according to NHS England.

The study also reports that, as of published data current at mid-July, no pregnant woman who has had two doses of the vaccine has been hospitalised from Covid-19 in the UK.

Carol Anderson, chief nurse at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG, said: “We understand some pregnant women might be hesitant to get their Covid-19 vaccine, but it really is the best way to protect yourself and your baby from the effects of the virus.

"It’s already been safely given to hundreds of thousands of pregnant women worldwide.

"If you’re pregnant you have the same risk of getting Covid-19 as everyone else, but you may be at an increased risk of becoming severely ill.

You may also want to watch:

“Additionally, it’s important to get your flu vaccine this year as pregnancy can change how your body handles infections such as flu.

"It’s safe to get the flu vaccine at any stage of pregnancy, from conception onwards.”

Councillor Susan van de Ven, vice-chair of the adults and health committee for Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “I am personally shocked by the figures released recently about how catching Covid in pregnancy can lead to increased risk of severe illness and premature births.

"On the positive side, protection provided by the vaccine is very clear.

“In our short film, Sarah tells us - she did her research, spoke to her healthcare professionals and made the right decision for her.

"Pregnancy can be a worrying time for all expectant mums, so if you are not yet vaccinated please do what Sarah did.

"Speak to your midwife, a healthcare professional or read the online information available from the NHS and the Royal College of Midwives.

"They will give you advice you can trust.

“As a mum myself, I know how worrying it can be to make decisions relating to the health of your unborn baby.

"I would encourage any expectant mum with concerns about Covid to take the opportunity to speak with trusted healthcare professionals.”

Anyone aged 16 and over can get their Covid-19 vaccine from a walk-in vaccination site without an appointment.

To find your local vaccination walk-in site visit www.thevaccinators.co.uk.

Alternatively, a vaccination appointment can be booked online through the NHS National Booking Service (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ ) or by calling 119.

The Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) recommend vaccination as one of the best defences against severe infection.