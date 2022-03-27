Police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston (right) with Cambridge Street Pastors - Credit: PCC

Christian volunteers who step out onto the streets of Cambridge on Friday and Saturdays to help any reveller in need of support are to receive £4,000 for new uniforms.

Cambridge Street Pastors patrol from 10pm to 4am on both days.

Police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston said they would receive the money from the Government’s ‘Safer Streets Fund’.

“I have spent a shift with them and seen first-hand the reassurance they provide,” he said.

The volunteers “help any in difficulty without judgement or discrimination”.

Their mission is to “provide a listening ear, practical help and Christian concern for all people, whether upset or sick or just needing someone to talk to.”

They also run NightLite in St Columbas Church offering “a safe place for people to wait, recover, find a listening ear or just chill out”.

Mr Preston said: “Everyone has the right to enjoy our county’s night life without fear for their safety.

“For too long this has not been the case for many women.”