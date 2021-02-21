Published: 5:54 PM February 21, 2021

Some of the retrieval team at Royal Papworth Hospital involved in the collaboration - Credit: Papworth Hospital

NHS doctors have reportedly become the first in the world to complete heart transplants in children using organs brought back to life by a ground-breaking machine.

Donated hearts have historically come from people who are brain-dead but whose hearts are still beating, which limits the scope for the number of transplants possible.

But the Sunday Times says surgeons from the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge have been able to make hearts start beating again after they had stopped, and successfully transplanted them into children.

The doctors have used a heart-in-a-box machine called the Organ Care System to bring the hearts back to life once removed from the donor.

2/10 Never before had a DCD (Donation after Circulatory Death) paediatric heart transplant been performed using a pioneering machine that reanimates/restarts hearts which have stopped beating.



This is our retrieval nurse Jen with the machine, called an organ care system (OCS): pic.twitter.com/PEtXCVHarP — Royal Papworth Hospital NHS FT 💙 (@RoyalPapworth) February 21, 2021

The machine replicates the conditions of the human body.

Once a defibrillation pulse is used to start the hearts beating again, they are kept warm and have 1.5 litres of the donor's blood pumped through them in a cycle, and receive nutrients.

Doctors are also able to regulate the heart rate by remote control if necessary.

7/10 The first child to receive a heart transplant using this pioneering technique was Anna, then 15, who had been on the waiting list for about two years after collapsing during PE.



Five days after her transplant, she was walking and chatting on the ward at @GreatOrmondSt pic.twitter.com/R2fr0PEGrI — Royal Papworth Hospital NHS FT 💙 (@RoyalPapworth) February 21, 2021

The hearts have then been flown to London for transplanting at Great Ormond Street Hospital, the newspaper reported.

The technique had been tried in adults before, but has now saved the lives of six British children aged between 12 and 16 since last February, all of whom had life-threatening conditions.

On average, children have to wait two-and-a-half times longer than adults for hearts to become available.

The breakthrough is expected to allow a substantial expansion in the number of donor hearts available, reduce post-operation complications, speed recoveries, increase transplant survival rates and save hundreds of lives, the paper says.

Anna looking relaxed on the day of her transplant - Credit: Papworth hospital

The first patient to benefit from the procedure was Anna Hadley, now 16, from Worcester, who had waited almost two years for her heart transplant.

"I just feel normal again. There's nothing I cannot do now," she told the paper.

Dr John Forsythe, medical director for organ donation and transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: "This new technique will save lives both here and around the world.

Anna with her beloved hockey stick, just 15 days after transplant - Credit: Papworth hospital

"It means people can donate their hearts where it wouldn't have been possible in the past, giving life to patients on the waiting list."