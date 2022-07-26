Cllr Bryony Goodliffe said she is "very proud" of what the county council are doing as more than 22,000 children across Cambridgeshire are due to receive supermarket vouchers this summer. - Credit: Cambridgeshire County Council

More than 22,000 children in Cambridgeshire have received help as families try to cope with the cost of living crisis.

Each eligible child will receive two supermarket vouchers at £37.50 each to cover the summer holiday period, with the first batch already distributed.

The second batch will be sent by August 12.

Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s children and young people’s committee, said: “I am very proud of what we are doing to help struggling families.”

There are 22,356 children in the county who are eligible for the vouchers, a 4.8 per cent rise since May.

The vouchers, sent to eligible families using school data and other information held by Cambridgeshire County Council, last for at least a year.

Cllr Goodliffe added: “The economic landscape is challenging, but we will continue to do our best for the children and young people of Cambridgeshire.”

For more details on free school meals, visit: https://bit.ly/3vbXDj2.