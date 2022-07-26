News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Health

Over 22,000 children to receive help amid cost of living crisis

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:40 AM July 26, 2022
Updated: 11:41 AM July 26, 2022
Cllr Bryony Goodliffe of Cambridgeshire County Council

Cllr Bryony Goodliffe said she is "very proud" of what the county council are doing as more than 22,000 children across Cambridgeshire are due to receive supermarket vouchers this summer. - Credit: Cambridgeshire County Council

More than 22,000 children in Cambridgeshire have received help as families try to cope with the cost of living crisis. 

Each eligible child will receive two supermarket vouchers at £37.50 each to cover the summer holiday period, with the first batch already distributed. 

The second batch will be sent by August 12. 

Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s children and young people’s committee, said: “I am very proud of what we are doing to help struggling families.” 

There are 22,356 children in the county who are eligible for the vouchers, a 4.8 per cent rise since May. 

The vouchers, sent to eligible families using school data and other information held by Cambridgeshire County Council, last for at least a year. 

Cllr Goodliffe added: “The economic landscape is challenging, but we will continue to do our best for the children and young people of Cambridgeshire.” 

For more details on free school meals, visit: https://bit.ly/3vbXDj2.  

Cambridgeshire County Council
Cost of Living
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Vision of A1101 Welney Wash Road flood barrier

Cambridgeshire Highways | Video

Travel headache as key road projects clash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Police are warning East Cambridgeshire residents to 'be extra vigilant

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Warning issued after cards not being returned by ATM machines

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Food at El Guaca off A10 at Ely

Food and Drink

Why this Mexican restaurant will leave you with 'smile on your face'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Ely St John's Primary School's long-standing headteacher, Liz Bassett (pictured) retired from her role after 10 years

Retirement

‘Inspiring’ headteacher, Liz, retires after 10 years of service

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon