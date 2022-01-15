News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Consultation into neuro-rehabilitation services launches

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM January 15, 2022
The consultation into neuro-rehabilitation services at the Oliver Zangwill Centre in Ely is running until February 22.

Members of the public are being asked to share their view on proposed changes to neuro-rehabilitation services provided in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. 

The consultation, led by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough clinical commissioning group (CCG) and Cambridgeshire community services (CCS), proposes to stop neuro-psychological rehabilitation at the Oliver Zangwill Centre in Ely. 

The number of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough residents referred to the centre for NHS-funded rehabilitation has decreased in recent years. 

The numbers indicate the service is no longer receiving sufficient referrals to remain viable. 

Dr Gary Howsam, local GP and chair of the CCG, said: “The cost of this service each year is around £800,000. 

“Despite significant efforts to explore ways to increase referrals, there continues to be a lower rate of patients accessing this service.  

“With reducing referrals and several other services available that patients can be referred into, we cannot continue to operate a specialised service in this way.” 

The consultation will run until February 22. 

Members of the public can share their views online. 

