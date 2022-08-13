At the end of last month (July) only four patients were waiting more than two years for treatment. This is down from 2,988 at the end of January. - Credit: NHS

NHS staff are being praised for ‘virtually eliminating’ the longest waiting times for scans, checks, surgical procedures, and other routine treatments that built up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the East of England, 2,988 patients were waiting more than two years for treatment at the end of January.

At the end of last month (July), only four patients were waiting more than two years due to capacity reasons in hospitals.

The NHS elective recovery plan published earlier this year set out how the health service would address the backlogs that built up during Covid.

The first step in the plan was focused on those patients waiting two years or more by the end of July.

The only exception was if the patient chose longer to wait, did not want to travel to be seen faster, or for very complex cases requiring specialist treatment.

Nationally, in May 1.7 million people were referred for treatment, and almost 1.4 million people started treatment with the NHS seeing 200,000 more elective patients compared to the same month last year.

NHS East of England’s acting medical director, Dr Melanie IIes, said: The first milestone in the elective recovery plan has been met in the East of England thanks to the outstanding work by dedicated NHS staff.”

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has implemented pioneering innovation to support their recovery.

Robotic technology is being used for prostatectomies, which is reducing recovery times and freeing up vital bed space.

Patients can now be discharged one day post-operation compared to the four or five days due to more invasive procedures.

Dr Iles added: “Across our region, teams have turned their focus to supporting our longest waiting patients and changed the way we deliver care.

“We’ve been using first-of-its-kind technology like robot surgery, and collaboratively working with neighbouring trusts to offer patients the opportunity to be transferred elsewhere and get the care they need as quickly as possible.”

At Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, diamonds are being used in cardiology procedures to help connect abnormal heart rhythms.

Catheters used in heart ablations contain industrial grade diamonds in the tip to enhance patient safety and generally allow for shorter procedure times.

The NHS will now focus on 18 months and longer waits by April 2023, prioritising the longest waiting patients and those with the greatest clinical need.