The first of a new type of older people facility in Ely could open by 2025. This is an artist impression of the facility. - Credit: CCC

Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) is working to open the first of a new type of older people facility in Ely.

Individuals in the area are now being asked to have their say on it.

The service, which could open in the city by 2025, aims to give people more choice and control.

It does so by providing a home for life where individuals can maintain independence knowing their care, support, and nursing requirements will be met should their needs change.

The Independent Living Services will consist of a number of self-contained suites with each one having its own front door that can be accessed by tenants with and without wheelchairs.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire County Council said: “Within the suites, there will be a living space including a modern, removable height adjustable kitchenette, dining space and spacious, easy to use, modern level access en-suite facilities.”

Within the same building, there will be other services and facilities including:

Lifts to all floors and level access throughout the building

Accessible bathroom so you can enjoy a bath in safety and comfort

Communal laundry room

A restaurant to share with other tenants and guests

Several bright and airy communal lounges with comfy seating and a TV

Tenant’s hobby rooms where they may want to use the space for small group quizzes, exercise, library or arts and crafts

Rooms for private functions with relatives

A shop, therapy suite and a space for a visiting hairdresser

Outside facilities will include a secure entry door system to the building and the individual's apartment, a sensory landscaped garden with seating areas and space for crazy golf, a roof top garden accessible from upper floors and a covered store with charge points for mobility scooters.

Cambridgeshire County Council would like residents’ input into the design of this new type of facility.

The council would like to know what is important to individuals when it comes to their future needs.

The survey, that should take no longer that 15 minutes to complete, can be completed online up to 5pm on May 13.

Paper copies of the survey are available in Cambridgeshire County Council libraries.