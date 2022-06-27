News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Health

Huntingdon and Peterborough hospitals bring back masks after rise in Covid numbers

John Elworthy

Published: 7:46 PM June 27, 2022
Masks back in local hospitals

Hospitals such as Hinchingbrooke (above) have only recently removed compulsory wearing of masks for visitors and staff. Tonight they re-introduced masks after Covid cases continue to rise. - Credit: NHS

Hospitals in Huntingdon, Peterborough and Stamford will re-instate masks from tomorrow (Tuesday).  

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust announced tonight the re-imposition of masks for all staff and visitors. 

“Due to a rise in Covid patient numbers in our hospitals we need to reinstate mask wearing in all clinical areas from tomorrow, Tuesday 28 June,” the trust said in a statement.  

“This is to protect our patients and staff from the spread of infection.” 

The trust says the rule applies to everyone entering or leaving the hospital.  

“Please ensure that if you are coming in for an appointment, or visiting that you follow these rules,” said the statement. 

“Please wear an appropriate face covering on entering the ward or department you are visiting, unless exempt. 

“And ensure that you practice good hand hygiene such as using hand sanitiser, or preferably washing your hands, when arriving and leaving.” 

The trust added: “Thank you for helping us to keep our hospitals safe.” 


