News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Health

Magpas boss receives MBE from HRH the Princess Royal

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 2:37 PM March 19, 2022
Daryl Brown with his MBE

Daryl Brown with his MBE - Credit: Magpas

Magpas chief executive Daryl Brown was at Windsor Castle to receive from the Princess Royal, the MBE awarded him in the Queen’s Birthday Honours last June.  

"The investiture was amazing,” he said. “It was so nice to receive the award from Magpas Air Ambulance’s Royal Patron, HRH The Princess Royal.” 

He said: “I am a small part of an extraordinary legacy that the charity has built over five decades. 

“I really would like to share this award with everyone who has passionately supported the charity and especially helped us keep going over the past two years through Covid.” 

Daryl Brown  receives his MBE at Windsor Castle from HRH The Princess Royal

Daryl Brown receives his MBE at Windsor Castle from HRH The Princess Royal - Credit: Magpas

Daryl, who has led Magpas for over 12 years, was also appointed last year to be a deputy to Julie Spence, the lord lieutenant of Cambridgeshire.  

He previously served as mayor and deputy mayor of Huntingdon, where he lives, and was also a district councillor. 

Daryl Brown, MBE, with the medical team at Magpas

Daryl Brown, MBE, with the medical team at Magpas - Credit: Magpas

Six years ago, he received the Anglia Ruskin University Alumni Success in Business award.  

Most Read

  1. 1 'Crunch' talks set to take place over future of riverside cottage
  2. 2 Two men arrested over suspected child exploitation case in Cambs
  3. 3 Ian Huntley: Who is the Soham murderer and where is he now?
  1. 4 Popular market stall Ely Oriental Groceries to open Broad Street shop
  2. 5 Murder accused told 'pack of lies' to explain daughter's death
  3. 6 Jail for rapist who 'saw opportunities in vulnerable women'
  4. 7 Developers believe converted home will not ruin village asset
  5. 8 Amelia, 7, plays vital role to help Ukraine crisis
  6. 9 Ex-mayor remembers councillor who 'wanted to do the right thing'
  7. 10 ‘Moral sewage’, Soham’s first car, firefighter breaks his glasses and the wonder of Woolies! 

He also served for six years on the governing body of Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. 

Anglia Ruskin University
The Queen
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Planning permission has been granted for a new 7,045 manufacturing facility in Ely.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Planning permission secured for major global manufacturing facility

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Jessica Chapman and Holly Wells, wh were murdered by Ian Huntley in 2002

TV

Channel 5 documentary looks at Soham murder case 20 years on

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Traffic is building up on the B1049 at Histon Road, Cottenham, this evening following a crash.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Road closed after three-car crash on B1049 in Cambridgeshire

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The power is not due to return for several hours. 

Cambs Live News

Ely and surrounding areas hit by power cut

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon