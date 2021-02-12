Published: 4:14 PM February 12, 2021

MP Lucy Frazer makes a plea to her constituents who are eligible to ensure they get the Covid-19 vaccination. - Credit: Lucy Frazer office

MP Lucy Frazer urged those aged over 70, who haven’t yet made a vaccine appointment, to do so as soon as possible.

She said: “The vaccine rollout has been a great success of which we can all be proud.

“Across the UK, over 13.5 million people have been vaccinated. This represents 1 in 4 adults, 90 per cent of those over 75, and 90 per cent of eligible core home residents.”

The SE Cambs MP said: “In our local NHS area - Cambridgeshire and Peterborough - over 186,000 people have received a first dose. This is great news.

“Vaccines provide us with added security against this disease, and widespread take-up offers the safest and fastest path to unwinding Covid-related restrictions.”

Ms Frazer said, however, that there are still some people across the UK who haven’t yet made an appointment even though they are entitled to do so.

“I strongly urge those over 70 and in the clinically vulnerable categories to get their jab as soon as possible,” she said.

She emphasised that securing a vaccine has never been easier: No one should need to travel more than 10 miles to reach their nearest centre, and free information is available by calling 119.

The Ely-based cab firm A2B taxis is offering to help some elderly residents reach their appointments free of charge as part of a ‘cabs 4 jabs’ scheme.

“This builds on their free prescription service,” said the MP.

If you are over 70 and have not been invited to book an appointment, she urged people to “please contact your GP directly to make an appointment”.

Free information is available by calling 119 between 7am and 11pm