News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Health

Lifesaving op for young springer that swallowed a stone. 

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 6:00 AM April 1, 2022
Leo the spaniel who swallowed a stone with Sebastian.

Leo the spaniel who swallowed a stone with Sebastian. - Credit: My Family Vets

A family's beloved springer spaniel had a near death experience after swallowing a stone. 

The stone got lodged in the small intestine and the blockage was such that there was no way it would have been able to pass naturally.  

Leo the spaniel who swallowed a stone.

Leo the spaniel who swallowed a stone. - Credit: Isle Vet Group

Without an urgent operation, there was a risk of 18-month-old Leo having to be put down.  

Emergency surgery at Isle Vet Group in Ely managed to save him. 

“Other than the obstruction, Leo was a very healthy young dog, so we wanted to give him every chance,” said vet Alastair Barnes.  

“Time was of the essence, so we operated straight away and did what’s called laparotomy where we were able to remove the stone.”  

Leo with three-year old Sebastian after his op.My Family Vets

Leo with three-year old Sebastian after his op. - Credit: My Family Vets

Even with the operation underway, owner Amanda Scott knew Leo wasn’t out of the woods.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Volunteers needed to keep 150-year-old village hall open
  2. 2 Slavery boss who exploited vulnerable teenage girls found dead in jail
  3. 3 Apology not good enough, councillor told 
  1. 4 LETTER: Candidate’s comments about Paradise field ‘totally incorrect’ 
  2. 5 Man found guilty of killing his baby daughter
  3. 6 Unlicensed shotgun and two rifles seized at home near Soham
  4. 7 Aldi to create over 80 jobs with salaries up to £63k in Cambridgeshire
  5. 8 Ian Huntley: Who is the Soham murderer and where is he now?
  6. 9 Edwardian detached house with direct river access for sale for £450,000
  7. 10 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Cambridgeshire

“We had lost our first spaniel to a bleed on the brain after an operation for the same thing 10 years ago,” said Amanda.  

“And my brother had a dog from the same litter that also swallowed a stone and died. So, it was such a relief when we got the call to say it had all gone well.”   

Leo (left) with older spaniel Oscar and labrador Willow.

Leo (left) with older spaniel Oscar and labrador Willow. - Credit: My Family Vets

Mum-of-two Amanda dreaded the impact on three-year-old son Sebastian who dotes on Leo.  

thumbnail_Leo with three-year old Sebastian after his op.copyright My Family Vets

Leo with three-year old Sebastian after his op. - Credit: My Family Vets


“Sebastian came with me to pick him up and I wasn’t allowed to touch Leo, he insisted on walking him out.  

“He was so proud and happy.  

“It meant everything, and I can’t thank the vets enough for all they did.  

“Now we’re watching Leo every moment to see he doesn’t eat anything else 

Amanda said: “Leo is one of three dogs we have; we have an older spaniel called Oscar and a Labrador, Willow.  

“Leo is the one who will eat absolutely anything, leaves, sticks, bedding just whatever he can get in his mouth.  

“We have the dogs kennelled outside, with large pebbles outside for drainage.  

“Without us noticing, he dug down and got to smaller stones underneath. We didn’t know he had eaten one.  

“He’d been sick the next morning, but he was still eating and drinking a bit over the weekend.  

By the Sunday night, though, he was just off and not himself, so I knew I needed to get the vet and called first thing the next morning.”  

Amanda took Leo into Isle Vets where X-rays, scans and examinations showed there was a serious problem.  


Springer
All About Dogs
Ely News

Don't Miss

One of  the plots on an auction website had this photo

Fenland District Council

Legal threat after 100 plots of land at Chatteris go on sale 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Victoria and Alistair Morbey behind Ben's Yard in Stuntney

'Unprecedented interest' floods in as retail village plans take shape

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A Sunday morning industrial incident involving a digger has left a person with "significant injuries" (File picture)

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Ely digger incident leaves person with 'significant injuries'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
This 1965 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 coupe sold for £40,000 at Imperial War Museum, Duxford.

IWM Duxford | Video

Rare 1965 Jaguar E-Type found rusting in barn sells for over £41,000

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon