Peterborough City Hospital . Car park charges are to rise both here and at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon. - Credit: © Terry Harris

It is going to cost more to park at both Hinchingbrooke and Peterborough City hospitals.

The trust that runs both say the increased charges are vital for the “resumption of income streams”.

For the first-time patients and visitors to both hospitals will pay the same.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust that runs both hospitals says that public parking has previously been charged at different hourly rates for the two sites.

“These will be now be aligned,” said a trust spokesperson.

“The alignment represents an increase in charges, but it is the first time since 2014 that the cost of parking at Hinchingbrooke has been increased.

“Parking charges at Peterborough City Hospital were last increased in 2016.”

The trust says the increases have been agreed as part of the “Covid-19 recovery plans, which includes the resumption of income streams that support patient care and experience”.

Further information:

New parking costs (from July 1, 2022)

30 mins free

30 mins to 1 hour £3

2 hours £4

3 hours £5

4 hours £6

5 hours £7

6 hours £8

7 hours £9

8 hours £10

12 hours £11

24 hours £12

The trust says it compared parking charges with other local NHS organisations and public car parks in and around the hospitals to ensure “charges are in line with these rates”.

Trust chief executive Caroline Walker said: “In re-setting our charges, we have opted to retain free parking for Blue Badge holders, for patients receiving cancer treatment and our trust staff members.

“The first 30 minutes for patients and visitors is also free and all previous concessionary rates for parking remain in place to continue to support our longer-term patients.”

She added: “Increasing charges is not an easy decision to make.

“However, we are committed to ensuring our car parks are accessible and well maintained.

“In the last 12 months, we have added extra spaces to our patient and visitor car parks at both Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals to ensure more people can park more easily, particularly at peak times.”

A concessionary rate of £2.60 per day applies for:

Patients whose appointment time exceeds four hours due to a long wait in clinic.

Parents of a child or young person under 18 (between the hours of 8am and 7pm) or a birthing partner (anytime).

The main visitor or carer to a critically ill or terminally ill patient on a daily basis (one vehicle only).

A relative visiting a patient on a daily basis for a prolonged period of time (exceeding 7 days.

The main carer of a patient in the hospital.

There is no parking charge for:

A patient with a long-term illness or serious condition needing regular treatment, such as chemotherapy, blood transfusions, acupuncture and some other specialised treatments

Visitors to the Bereavement Centre or Chaplaincy Services

Parents of a child in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit or Special Care Baby Unit

Blue Badge holders

Parents of a child or young person under 18yovernight (between the hours of 7.30pm and 8am)