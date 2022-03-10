Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust will be supporting hospital staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital and The Rosie in Cambridge. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hospital staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital and The Rosie in Cambridge with friends and family caught up in the war in Ukraine have been told they will be supported.

The point was made at the Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday, March 9.

The Trust Chair, Mike More, said the board was ‘horrified and appalled’ by the conflict, and recognised that there are staff working in Cambridge who have family and friends impacted by the war.

He said: “Clearly, we are all appalled by the events happening in Eastern Europe.

“We are sensitive as a hospital to our role as an international institution.

“We have colleagues from across the world who provide patient care and support services in our hospital, this includes colleagues from countries affected by the war.

“Roland Sinker and I have written across the whole hospital to local managers and we are looking to do what we can to be there and support colleagues with families affected in the region.”

Mike also said the hospital ‘stands ready’ to work with the government to “contribute positively to the tragedy”, adding that the trust takes its international responsibility “very seriously in the very tragic circumstances”.

At the meeting it was also clarified that the hospital and trust does not have any supply links with Russian companies, for example energy, and so is not exposed to risk there.