News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Health

Hospital named one of UK's best for detecting heart disease

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:00 PM February 25, 2022
Royal Papworth Hospital radiology team with HeartFlow award

Royal Papworth Hospital's radiology team with their award after being recognised for the quality of their heart scans to detect suspected coronary artery disease. - Credit: Royal Papworth Hospital

A hospital which uses high-image quality scans to detect suspected coronary artery disease in patients has been recognised with an award. 

Royal Papworth Hospital uses cardiac CT (computerised tomography) scans using a high image quality to give clinicians greater certainty when diagnosing patients. 

The hospital’s radiology team were presented with the award from medical technology firm HeartFlow.   

Dr Jonathan Weir-McCall, honorary consultant radiologist at Royal Papworth Hospital, said: “This award recognises the continued and sustained clinical excellence by the radiographers and radiologists. 

“Having a high image quality means that we can have a better understanding of our patients and their disease profile, and they can therefore be managed with more effective treatment plans.” 

After scanning patients with suspected coronary artery disease, the images are analysed to help assist clinicians with diagnoses and disease management. 

Last year, 94 per cent of cardiac CT scans at the hospital were of the highest image quality compared to the national average of 89pc. 

Royal Papworth Hospital
Cambridgeshire
Cambridge News

Don't Miss

There was a robbery at One Stop in Sutton High Street last night.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Police cordon off high street One Stop shop in Sutton after robbery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Plans for four additional homes off New Road, Witchford

Planning

Parish clerk warns of 'significant harm' through village homes

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Police found the stolen Ford Transit at a location in Orchard Drive, Cottenham.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police find stolen Ford Transit van parked up in east Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A fire broke out at The Griffin pub in Isleham this morning (Friday February 18).

Cambs Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out in kitchen of east Cambridgeshire village pub

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon