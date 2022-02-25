Royal Papworth Hospital's radiology team with their award after being recognised for the quality of their heart scans to detect suspected coronary artery disease. - Credit: Royal Papworth Hospital

A hospital which uses high-image quality scans to detect suspected coronary artery disease in patients has been recognised with an award.

Royal Papworth Hospital uses cardiac CT (computerised tomography) scans using a high image quality to give clinicians greater certainty when diagnosing patients.

The hospital’s radiology team were presented with the award from medical technology firm HeartFlow.

Dr Jonathan Weir-McCall, honorary consultant radiologist at Royal Papworth Hospital, said: “This award recognises the continued and sustained clinical excellence by the radiographers and radiologists.

“Having a high image quality means that we can have a better understanding of our patients and their disease profile, and they can therefore be managed with more effective treatment plans.”

After scanning patients with suspected coronary artery disease, the images are analysed to help assist clinicians with diagnoses and disease management.

Last year, 94 per cent of cardiac CT scans at the hospital were of the highest image quality compared to the national average of 89pc.