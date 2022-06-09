News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Pub/restaurant again flying high with 5* food hygiene rating

John Elworthy

Published: 11:13 AM June 9, 2022
High Flyer Ely regains 5 Star Rating. High Flyer, Ely Sunday 05 June 2022.

Charles Dickens once wrote about “the best of times and the worst of times” and restaurateur Jason Tudor knows exactly what he means.  

Mr Tudor is once again enjoying the best of times after reversing fortunes of the High Flyer, Ely, which has won the top 5-star food hygiene rating by East Cambridgeshire District Council.  

High Flyer Ely regains 5 Star Rating.High Flyer, ElySunday 05 June 2022.

It follows the shock of plunging to a 1-star rating earlier in the year which he claimed was unfair and unnecessary.  

Mr Tudor says the earlier assessment floored him but now he says he is “simply proud to say we have been given a 5-star rating”. 

He had said of the earlier findings:  “It’s the sort of rating you would expect if you had rats in the cellar,” he said. “Not for a handful of issues picked up on a day when the head chef was off with Covid and three team members were also away”. 

High Flyer Ely regains 5 Star Rating. High Flyer, Ely Sunday 05 June 2022.

Mr Tudor is delighted with the support from his customers – who have taken to social media to express their support.  

“Well done we all loved our stay in May great food accommodation and staff,” wrote one customer.  

And on Trip Adviser – where the High Flyer is rated at number 15 out of 67 local restaurants – the accolades have continued. 

"Very friendly staff, great atmosphere, beautiful and clean,” said one review. 

“I had the steak and ale meat pudding my partner had a Carbonara. Both meals were excellent very tasty and big helpings.  

High Flyer Ely regains 5 Star Rating. High Flyer, Ely Sunday 05 June 2022.

“We were so full couldn't have a dessert. We are going to try the excellent looking carvery next Sunday. It looked amazing yesterday. Thank you very much such a lovely find after a few years.” 

