Published: 9:21 AM August 17, 2021

East Cambridgeshire District Council Leader Cllr Anna Bailey is urging people to “get the shot and test a lot” in the ongoing fight against Covid-19. - Credit: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

The leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council is urging residents to “get the shot and test a lot” in the ongoing fight against Covid-19.

Following the lifting of several legal restrictions relating to the pandemic last month, places like East Cambridgeshire are now seeing the effect through fluctuating numbers of positive cases.

In Councillor Anna Bailey's video, she says "we’re already seeing that rates in East Cambs are fluctuating as we move through stage four of the Government’s roadmap.

“At the time of speaking, our NHS is under enormous pressure again. We owe it to them to do all we can to help each other through this stage safely.

“The early signs show that the vaccination is doing its job, but we do need all eligible people, particularly younger people, to get their vaccinations.

"And we all need to carry on working hard on the basics to protect each other."

“You can do your bit by taking rapid tests twice a week, getting both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, you need both doses for stronger and longer-lasting protection.

“If you haven’t booked your second dose, please take action and do so now.

“If you feel unwell, stay at home and take a rapid test. If feeling unwell persists or you have COVID-19 symptoms get a PCR test.

“Anyone who gets COVID-19 can become seriously ill or suffer long-term effects such as long COVID.

"The vaccine reduces the risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19, as well as the risk of catching or spreading the disease.

“But there is still a risk. A recent Public Health England report shows that around one in five people who are double vaccinated are still vulnerable to becoming infected with the Delta variant and showing symptoms.

“So please – give it what you’ve got. Get the shot. And test a lot. Let’s protect East Cambs.”

Although legal restrictions such as social distancing and wearing face coverings in all enclosed spaces have been removed, guidance still remains in place, with the UK government stating that we should stay cautious to help protect yourself and others.

Guidance to minimise the risk of Covid-19 includes:

· continuing to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly · wearing face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces where you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet · limiting close contact with those you do not usually live with · increasing close contact gradually, minimising the number, proximity and duration of social contacts · meeting outdoors where possible and letting fresh air into homes or other enclosed spaces · covering your nose and mouth when you cough and sneeze

To view COVID-19 figures for East Cambridgeshire visit the gov.uk website.

Rapid tests can be ordered online and, to find rapid test centres in East Cambridgeshire, visit the Cambridgeshire County Council website.

For local rapid test pick up points in the district, visit the NHS website.

To get a free PCR test, go online.