Off-site modular units previously used as a construction industry training centre are being assembled to create a new £5.8m gym, café, resource centre and offices at Fulbourn Hospital.

Morgan Sindall Construction says due to it being a “live site” its teams are refurbishing the units off-site, allowing for minimal disruption to Fulbourn Hospital and its users.

The scheme is being delivered for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust.

It will see the conversion of the old modular building that will also provide space for space for dance, art, performance and leisure.

The units were previously used as the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) building at another healthcare facility and once the extensive renovation is complete, will replace the current resource centre, which is no longer fit for purpose.

By recycling the modular units, Morgan Sindall Construction say they are able to utilise the current steel structure of the building, cutting build time significantly.

The company says this method will also divert a significant amount of waste from landfill and cut CO2 emissions, making it a more sustainable alternative to manufacturing a new structure.

Jamie Shearman, area director for Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “The resource centre will not only act as a gateway to the hospital, but it will also provide a much-needed activities and leisure hub, which is crucial to patients and carers.”

Jamie said the project is an example of their ‘intelligent solutions’ approach.

"We’ve been constantly thinking of innovative and creative ways to deliver as much value for the hospital as possible,” he said.

“For example, not only have we reduced the project’s timescale and made it more efficient by recycling the modular units but we’ve employed off-site techniques to avoid disturbing the site’s daily operations”.

Alison Manton, associate director of estates at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is a really exciting project which will benefit patients, service-users, carers, visitors and staff at our Fulbourn Hospital site.

“The new resource centre will be a modern facility but one that meets our ambitions to use sustainable alternatives when making changes and improvements to our estate.

“Working with Morgan Sindall Construction has proved a successful partnership and we are really looking forward to opening the new centre.”

The centre should be complete by December.