Ex footballer Thomas Robson-Kanu moves health food HQ to Fenland
- Credit: CAPCA
A former professional footballer – who made over 400 appearances for Reading, Swindon, Southend and West Brom - has moved his expanding health company to a 20,000 square headquarters in Chatteris.
Thomas Robson-Kanu is founder and chief executive of The Turmeric Co that produces turmeric-based shot drinks, popular with top athletes and people from all walks of life.
Based on a family recipe developed over 15 years, the shots can help boost immunity, energy and recovery.
He started the company in 2018 and has moved to a new HQ in Chatteris that includes a research and development laboratory, as well as production and packing facilities.
The move was made possible with the support of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority supported by Growth Works and Fenland District Council.
They have helped with access to grant funding, recruitment and business support opportunities.
Mayor Dr Nik Johnson, said: "It is great news that such an ambitious, innovative company is placing a key part of its future in Chatteris.
“The Combined Authority's dedicated Growth Works service has supported the Turmeric Co in its decision to locate its headquarters here and we expect benefits to come to the local economy in the form of growth and jobs.”
He added: “Encouraging investment into this region is a big part of what the Combined Authority is here to do and I look forward to seeing The Turmeric Co growth plans come to fruition."
The Turmeric Co hope to create an additional 30 jobs in the next three years.
Robson-Kanu said the shots produced by his company have been developed over 15 years and are endorsed by leading nutritionists.
Each core range shot contains 35g of raw turmeric, boasting the strongest measure available on the market.
All shots contain piperine extract, the bioactive compound found in black pepper which improves the absorption of curcumin (the active ingredient) in the body by up to 2000%.
The former footballer says his introduction to turmeric came after he recalled his father telling him of its beneficial qualities.
Robson-Kanu has described using turmeric to relief pain as a “lightbulb moment” for when he did take it, he was suddenly pain free after two years.
It was that moment he decided to launch a company that uses natural ingredients to improve people’s health.