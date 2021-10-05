News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely hand clinic treats patients closer to home

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:10 AM October 5, 2021
Addenbrooke's consultant plastic and hand surgeon, Alex Reid (L) will head the clinic with nurse Tanya Morgan (R).

A new hand clinic has opened in Ely, enabling hundreds of East Cambridgeshire patients to be treated closer to home. 

The clinic, opened by Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, will assess and treat patients referred by their GPs. 

It is situated next to the minor injuries at the Princess of Wales Hospital and will help reduce waiting times. 

The clinic will open each Monday between 2pm and 5pm for patients with problems such as arthritis, trigger fingers, lumps, bumps and carpal tunnel syndrome. 

Addenbrooke’s consultant plastic and hand surgeon, Alex Reid will head the clinic with nurses Carly Taylor and Tanya Morgan. 

Ely hand clinic is situated next to the minor injuries at the Princess of Wales Hospital

“We decided to launch the project following a pilot survey which showed most patients coming from Fenland and East Cambridgeshire would rather be seen at a local clinic,” he said. 

“We’re pleased to collaborate with the help of the excellent staff here at Princess of Wales Hospital.” 

