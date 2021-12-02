Lau Berraondo, the founder of Enhance, will now wants to develop this site at the Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely, for a new dental surgery and research centre. - Credit: Enhance

A leading clinic specialising in advanced dental care and non-surgical aesthetics plans to move out of Ely to a newly built headquarters on Lancaster Way Business Park.

Enhance Dental clinic was opened by Lau Berraondo in June 2008 but says it has outgrown its base in St Mary’s Street, Ely.

It has lodged an application with East Cambridgeshire District Council to provide 6,900 sq ft of surgery, research, and development over two floors at Lancaster Way.

Their application says that “dentistry has changed significantly in the last ten years and Enhance Dental has been at the forefront of those changes.

“Enhance Dental offer the latest treatments and techniques using the best materials and technology available.

“Enhance Dental support all local dental and medical practices and receive referrals for dental implants, periodontal/hygiene treatments, full mouth rehabilitation, orthodontics and endodontics.”

It says it needs a purpose-built building to consolidate its business and to enable expansion.

Enhance Dental has grown from two surgeries to six surgeries and eight clinicians.

It says a new building will enable the expansion of an existing local employer, which has seen rapid growth since it was set up.

Enhance says it will not only be able to retain 19 employees and eight self-employed clinicians but expand the total workforce to 35.

"The proposal therefore provides for the anticipated growth of the business in the next five years as well as providing future expansion space,” it says.

Enhance says their new HQ will also be able to serve Witchford, which doesn’t currently have a dental practice.

“Furthermore, the new building would enable Enhance Dental to hold on-site teaching/training and seminars,” it says.

“This would bring people to the Ely area, who would in turn make use of Ely’s hospitality facilities.”

Lau Berraondo, he set up Enhance after previously running Chequer Hall dental practice in 2001.

He was appointed the Dental Advisor for the East Cambridgeshire and Fenland PCT in 2005.

Chequer Hall was acquired by MyDentist in 2010.

Enhance says relocating to Lancaster Way will enable their existing base to revert back to a house.

Included in their application is secure cycle storage “and showers within the building to help encourage cycling”.

The bus stop for the number 9 bus service, which serves the business park throughout the day, is within 100m of the proposed building.

And they point out that the Ely Zipper and number 39 bus services provide an alternative sustainable access to the business park.

Number 39 buses provide access to and from Haddenham, Wilburton, Stretham, Little Thetford, Witchford, Witcham, Ely and beyond.