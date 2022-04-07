Bird flu has been identified at a premises near Ely (File picture) - Credit: Press Association Images

Bird flu has hit a farm near Ely.

The government put part of eastern Cambridgeshire under surveillance following an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza yesterday (April 6).

Birds at the Cambridgeshire premises affected must now be humanely culled.

It follows the introduction of a nationwide Avian Influentia Prevention Zone in November, when the disease began to spread rapidly.

A government spokesperson said: "Cases of bird flu continue to be confirmed in both poultry and other captive birds.

"The Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ), including the requirement to keep birds housed and follow strict biosecurity measures to limit the spread of and eradicate the disease from poultry and other captive birds, remains in force across the UK."

As part of the measures in Ely, a 3km Protection Zone has been set up in the Downham Hythe, Little Downham and Pymoor areas.

A 10km government Surveillance Zone spans Ely, Littleport, Sutton and part of Chatteris.

The risk highly pathogenic avian influenza HPAI (H5N1) is very high among wild birds in Great Britain.

There are 91 cases identified in England, the government said.

Along with the new case near Ely, the disease has been identified in Newton St Cyres and Tedburn St Mary, Devon.

The government identified a "very rare" case of bird-to-human transmission of the disease in January this year.