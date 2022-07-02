Eight people from Cambridgeshire have posthumously received the Order of St John Award for organ donation at an awards ceremony at Ely Cathedral. - Credit: NHS Blood and Transplant

Eight people from Cambridgeshire who saved lives through the gift of organ donation have been posthumously honoured at a moving award ceremony.

They received the Order of St John Award for organ donation, run in conjunction with NHS Blood and Transplant, which was given to their families and loved ones on their behalf.

The private ceremony was held at Ely Cathedral, honouring 37 organ donors overall.

Chancellor of the priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John, Mick Messinger, said: “It is so important to recognise all organ donors and it is an inspiration to meet the families attending the ceremonies.”

The award features the organ donation heart logo backed by the Maltese Cross – which is used by the Order of St John – above the words ‘add life, give hope’.

It can be received at a regional ceremony or sent to the family privately.

Mick added: “Organ donation saves lives, and it is a genuine privilege to be able to say thank you to these families, whose loved ones have had such an impact on others.”