News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Health

Eight organ donors honoured at ‘moving’ award ceremony

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM July 2, 2022
Eight people from Cambridgeshire have posthumously received the Order of St John Award for organ donation

Eight people from Cambridgeshire have posthumously received the Order of St John Award for organ donation at an awards ceremony at Ely Cathedral. - Credit: NHS Blood and Transplant

Eight people from Cambridgeshire who saved lives through the gift of organ donation have been posthumously honoured at a moving award ceremony. 

They received the Order of St John Award for organ donation, run in conjunction with NHS Blood and Transplant, which was given to their families and loved ones on their behalf. 

The private ceremony was held at Ely Cathedral, honouring 37 organ donors overall. 

Chancellor of the priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John, Mick Messinger, said: “It is so important to recognise all organ donors and it is an inspiration to meet the families attending the ceremonies.” 

The award features the organ donation heart logo backed by the Maltese Cross – which is used by the Order of St John – above the words ‘add life, give hope’. 

It can be received at a regional ceremony or sent to the family privately. 

Mick added: “Organ donation saves lives, and it is a genuine privilege to be able to say thank you to these families, whose loved ones have had such an impact on others.” 

NHS
Ely Cathedral
Cambridgeshire
Ely News

Don't Miss

The High Flyer pub in Ely

Food and Drink

First visit not 'a flying success' but pub deserves second chance

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The four houses in New Barns, Ely, which a resident says have been empty for at least a year

East Cambridgeshire District Council | Special Report

Sanctuary Housing criticised over empty homes in Ely

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A car set on fire on this railway line in Chettisham on Friday evening (June 24).

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews called to car fire on railway line

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Thick smoke during a fire in Fulbourn, near Cambridge

Cambs Live News | Video

Smoke plume in village near Cambridge thought to be car fire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon