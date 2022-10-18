Special Report

As part of our research into NHS dentistry in East Cambridgeshire, we reached out to our readers to find out how the decline in appointments is affecting them. - Credit: Archant

The Ely Standard is publishing a Special Report to look into the lack of NHS dental care for individuals living in and around East Cambridgeshire.

A recent report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) revealed that the area is one of 10 in England where the number of dentists is at their lowest, with 0.078 dentists per 1,000 people.

As part of our research, we reached out to our readers to find out whether the decline in NHS appointments and dentists in East Cambridgeshire is something that has affected themselves or their families.

We received several responses on the subject and shared them in a report last week.

Since sharing that first response piece, we have received more stories from residents who have given us an insight into their NHS dental care struggles.

One person, called Stacey, said she’d heard rumours that the practices both her and her children are at had gone private, so she had a conversation with the receptionist at her dentist during her last appointment and was told that the rumours were true.

“I was told mine hadn’t yet but the kids had and at this point I was told their check-up would still be honoured as it was booked a year ago.”

Fast forward to August and Stacey received a letter cancelling her children’s appointments saying they cannot accept them on the NHS.

“I’m still on the books with my dentist but I have no idea if my next appointment will be NHS or not. It’s terrible kicking kids off their NHS books.”

Another resident, who chose not to be named, said they have “struggled massively” to get any help or treatment with their teeth.

They said: “I raised an official complaint with NHS England back in June but thus far I’ve had no response.”

Ely resident Margaret has recently received a letter from her dentist saying that the dentist she sees is stopping NHS work and is now going private.

She said there is no option to go to another dentist in the practice on an NHS basis.

“I was told I can either stay on their books or go private, or leave the practice,” she said.

“From what I understand though no other dentist in the area is taking on new NHS patients so they are leaving us with no choice.”

Margaret believes the situation is “appalling”.

She said: “With everything else going up as well, how are people supposed to find the money to pay for private dental care?

“They shouldn’t be allowed to do this. Everyone should have the option to see an NHS dentist even if it means waiting a few weeks for an appointment.”

She added: “How are the elderly going to afford this, and retired people trying to survive on a pension?

“People who have worked all their adult lives and have paid taxes into the NHS will be denied basic dental care if they can’t afford to pay the huge fees for private treatment.

“I think it’s absolutely disgusting and something should be done about it.”

Another reader, Emma, said she called her dentist in Ely in August to book an appointment for herself and her daughter only to be told the next available one is July 2023.

“I had one cancelled in November 2020 and was never offered a rebooking,” she said.

“Even after explaining that I am now pregnant, they couldn’t offer me anything sooner than July 2023.

“I am due in February 2023 and just wanted one check-up whilst pregnant. I was also told the dentist now only works Thursday and Friday.”

If you’re a dentist / work in a dentist in the East Cambridgeshire and would like to comment on the current NHS dentist situation, email katie.woodcock@archant.co.uk.