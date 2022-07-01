Minor injuries unit at Doddington to close - temporarily - because of staffing issues - Credit: Archant

The Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) in Doddington is to temporarily close from Monday 4 July for a two-week period due to staffing issues.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation (CPFT), which runs the MIU, say they have explored all options to allow the MIU to remain open.

However, the CPFT says there are not the specialist staff available “at this time to ensure that a safe, reliable and robust service can be provided for people who need urgent care and treatment”.

The Doddington MIU will be open as usual this weekend (Saturday 2 July and Sunday 3 July, 9am-5pm) but will temporarily close from Monday 4 July for two weeks.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this temporary closure. “Both the MIUs in Ely and Wisbech will remain open as usual and anyone needing urgent healthcare advice can also access the NHS 111 service online or by phone.”

The opening times for other MIUs in Cambridgeshire, including those in Ely and Wisbech can be found on CPFT’s website.

Anyone with an urgent medical problem needing help or advice can visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 from their phone. NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.