Residents warned 'Covid has not gone away' ahead of vaccine push

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:00 AM September 2, 2022
Jyoti Atri Cambridgeshire director of public health

Jyoti Atri, Cambridgeshire's director of public health, has previously advised residents should be up to date with their Covid-19 vaccines. - Credit: Cambridgeshire County Council

Residents across Cambridgeshire are being reminded that “Covid has not gone away” ahead of the autumn booster campaign. 

As of August 31, the county had recorded 229,254 positive cases with over 11,900 reinfections according to government data. 

In a tweet from Cambridgeshire County Council, it said: “Covid-19 hasn’t gone away. 

“Choosing to wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces can help to stop the spread and keep everyone safer.” 

The warning comes as large-scale Covid vaccination centres prepare to open across the county, with those eligible for the autumn booster jab able to book an appointment from September 12. 

In July, the county council called for a return to mask wearing as case rates soared in all districts

Jyoti Atri, Cambridgeshire’s director of public health, said residents should “remain alert, take precautions and ensure that we’re up to date with Covid-19 vaccinations, which remain our best form of defence against the virus." 

