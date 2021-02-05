Councils to provide free school meal vouchers during half term
Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council will be providing vouchers to all children who usually receive free school meals, for use during February half term.
The £15 supermarket vouchers will be issued automatically by February 12 ready for use during the half-term week.
Vouchers will be sent by email and text message to parents/carers.
If you have not previously applied for free school meals, or your name has recently changed, and you feel you now meet the below criteria, visit www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/freeschoolmeals to apply.
Eligibility criteria for vouchers
Children will be automatically issued with free school meal vouchers if the parent/carer receive any of the following:
- Income Support
- Income Based Job Seekers Allowance
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance
- Child Tax Credit - but no element of Working Tax Credit - and have an annual income (as assessed by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC)) that does not exceed £16,190
- If you are supported under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999
- Guarantee element of State Pension Credit
- Working Tax Credit during the four week period immediately after your employment finishes or after you start to work less hours per week
- Universal Credit with an annual net earned income of no more than £7,400
Vouchers will be provided to families via the council's winter grant scheme.
For more information, visit www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/wintersupport or https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/wintersupport
If parents/carers do not wish to receive a food voucher, let your school know as soon as possible so the council can reallocate the voucher to someone else in need.