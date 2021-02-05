Published: 11:28 AM February 5, 2021

Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council will be providing vouchers to all children who usually receive free school meals, for use during February half term.

The £15 supermarket vouchers will be issued automatically by February 12 ready for use during the half-term week.

Vouchers will be sent by email and text message to parents/carers.

If you have not previously applied for free school meals, or your name has recently changed, and you feel you now meet the below criteria, visit www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/freeschoolmeals to apply.

Eligibility criteria for vouchers

Children will be automatically issued with free school meal vouchers if the parent/carer receive any of the following:

Income Support

Income Based Job Seekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Child Tax Credit - but no element of Working Tax Credit - and have an annual income (as assessed by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC)) that does not exceed £16,190

If you are supported under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999

Guarantee element of State Pension Credit

Working Tax Credit during the four week period immediately after your employment finishes or after you start to work less hours per week

Universal Credit with an annual net earned income of no more than £7,400

Vouchers will be provided to families via the council's winter grant scheme.

For more information, visit www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/wintersupport or https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/wintersupport

If parents/carers do not wish to receive a food voucher, let your school know as soon as possible so the council can reallocate the voucher to someone else in need.



