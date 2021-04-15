Published: 3:08 PM April 15, 2021 Updated: 3:19 PM April 15, 2021

Cambridgeshire residents who are aged 45 or over can now book their Covid-19 vaccination.

Dr Gary Howsam, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group chairman and local GP, said: "We’re making really strong progress with vaccinations across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough with more than 478,000 doses already delivered to those at greatest risk from COVID-19.”

“Millions of people across the country are already benefiting from protection from the virus and this has contributed to the dramatic falls in infections, hospitalisations and deaths from the virus we are now seeing.”

Gemma Miles, healthcare worker, getting her vaccine - Credit: CAMBS NHS TRUST

Dr David Vickers, medical director at Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, said: "Everyone aged 50 and over, as well as thousands of health and social care workers, unpaid carers and people at higher clinical risk have been offered their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.

"Nineteen in 20 of the most vulnerable people have received a vaccination.

"Vaccines are still available for people in these cohorts, so if you are in these groups and haven’t take it up yet, there is still time.

"Now we have reached this important milestone, alongside making sure those who are due it can receive their second dose, we are offering first doses to people aged 45 – 49."

Claire Molnar preparing the vaccine - Credit: CAMBS NHS TRUST

The opening hours of East of England Showground, Peterborough, are also being extended by one day a week over the next four weeks.

This is "so that Muslims observing Ramadan can receive the jab after they have eaten and make it easier for people to find a convenient slot.

"I want to reiterate the advice issued by the British Islamic Medical Association which urges Muslims observing Ramadan not to delay getting the vaccine as these injections for non-nutritional purposes do not invalidate the fast.”

The Grafton vaccination centre - Credit: CAMBS NHS TRUST



