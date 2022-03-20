Dr Gary Howsam, chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Like the rest of the country, we are unfortunately seeing Covid-19 cases rising across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. - Credit: Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG

The over 75’s in Cambridgeshire are to be offered a Covid-19 booster injection.

Eligibility will also be extended to those aged 12 years and older who are severely immunosuppressed.

They will be able to book a top-up booster appointment six months after their last dose.

Dr David Vickers is medical director of Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust which runs the large-scale vaccination centres.

He said: “People in these groups are at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19 so we’re encouraging them to have a Spring Booster six months after their last dose to increase their protection.”

Dr Vickers said the NHS would be contacting those eligible to invite them. The booster jab cannot be delivered at walk-in centres without an appointment.

Dr Gary Howsam, chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Like the rest of the country, we are unfortunately seeing Covid-19 cases rising across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“I strongly urge anyone who is eligible to book this top-up booster when they are contacted.”

He added: “And it’s never too late for those who haven’t yet had their first, second or (if you were immunosuppressed at the time, you had these) a third dose of the vaccine, or any other non-Spring booster.

“For these, simply walk-in to a local vaccination centre or book online via the National Booking Service.”

“Whilst no longer a legal requirement, we also need people to continue to help reduce the spread of the virus by wearing face coverings, washing hands for 20 seconds with warm, soapy water and avoiding crowded spaces.”

Large scale vaccination centres are open seven days a week 8.30 am to 4.00 pm and some late evenings at the following locations:

· Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 1AR

· The Grafton Centre, Cambridge CB1 1PS

· The Eatons Community Centre, Eaton Socon, St Neots PE19 8ES

· The Oaktree Centre, 1 Oak Drive, Huntingdon PE29 7HN

· Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough PE1 1NT

· Chesterton Indoor Bowls Centre, Logan’s Way, Chesterton, Cambridge CB4 1BL

Dr Howsam added: “We know vaccines give significant protection against severe illness from Covid-19 and our vaccination teams continue to do an amazing job delivering the largest vaccination programme in NHS history.”



