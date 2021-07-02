Published: 4:28 PM July 2, 2021

G's of Ely accepted an invitation by Staploe Medical Centre to turn up and to vaccinate 200 of their workers. - Credit: G's

Two hundred staff at G’s of Barway were given the Covid-19 vaccination by a mobile clinic run by a Soham surgery.

The company accepted the suggestion from Staploe Medical Centre to host a vaccination clinic at the company’s main offices.

Dr Richard Brixey, local GP and clinical director of Ely South Primary Care Network, said: “Ensuring our local communities are vaccinated is key, so it’s great we have the opportunity to work with G’s to run this clinic.

“The best defence against Covid-19 is to get vaccinated and we would like to encourage everyone who is eligible to get the jab as soon as possible.”

Henry Shropshire, general manager of G’s, said: “The health and wellbeing of our colleagues is of utmost importance.

You may also want to watch:

“We were delighted when the Staploe Medical Centre approached us as it has made it even easier for colleagues to get the jab.”

He said it had been “particularly beneficial for those balancing work and family life”.

Dr Gary Howsam, chair of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for everyone aged 18 and over to get their vaccinations.

“This ensures nobody is left behind so we are grateful to our primary care colleagues and G’s for their support in running this clinic.”

He said: “The vaccination programme success continues in our area.

“More than a million doses have been delivered already which is a fantastic achievement.”

Dr Howsam said: “Vaccines are safe and effective.

“If you have not had yours yet or are eligible for your second dose, please visit one of the walk-in clinics.”

The G’s ‘drop-in’ follows a series of successful walk-in clinics that have been running across the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough area.

They range from locations including pharmacies, football stadiums and within the mass vaccination centres, with more planned throughout July.

At walk-in vaccination clinics no appointment is needed, and local residents can just turn up.

G’s says it remains “at heart a family-led business with very strong values for its people, its customers and its suppliers as well as enormous respect for the environment and nature”.











