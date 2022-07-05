Hospital staff in Cambridgeshire have had to take action as Covid-19 cases rise through the county. - Credit: North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust

Another wave of Covid-19 cases continues to sway through Cambridgeshire with every district seeing a rise in infections.

We have assessed the data to see how the Covid situation fares across the county, and the impact that hospitals and surgeries are feeling.

What is the infection rate and how many cases?

From the week ending of June 5 to June 26, parts of the county have rocketed from a case rate of 95 per 100,000 people to 467 per 100k, according to figures from the UK Health Security Agency.

Fenland recorded the least number of cases for June with 428, but its case rate rose from 45.1 to 169.5 per 100,000 people by the end of the month.

There was a three-fold increase in case rate in East Cambridgeshire, which accumulated 589 cases.

Huntingdonshire recorded 1,176 cases over the same period, 262 more than Peterborough by week ending June 26.

Cambridge saw the highest case rate of 467 per 100k, while South Cambridgeshire clocked the most cases out of any district with 1,525 infections.

The figures come after the UK ended free universal lateral flow and PCR tests in April.

Between June 18-24, figures from the ONS Covid Infection Survey found 3.81 per cent of the population that tested positive for Covid were in Cambridgeshire, excluding Peterborough.

Nationally, around 2,294,300 people in the UK have tested positive for Covid-19 in the week to June 24.

⬇️ 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤'𝐬 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐤-𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬



With Covid-19 infections rising, it's important to stay up-to-date with vaccines to maintain high levels of antibodies. No booking required.https://t.co/xH1UwlMvGL pic.twitter.com/fnY4N7V2hS — Cambridgeshire County Council (@CambsCC) July 4, 2022

How are our hospitals and surgeries responding to rising Covid cases?

Fenland Group Practice (FGP), which runs surgeries in Doddington, Wimblington, Manea, Ramsey and Sutton, have seen their services affected due to staff shortages.

It said: “Please bear with us we have significant staff sickness across all five surgeries - if you feel you can wait to call later in the week then please do so.

“You can also access 111 service or Wisbech/Ely minor injury clinics.”

It was announced that Doddington Minor Injuries Unit (MIU), ran by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT), would close for two weeks from July 4 due to staffing issues.

The CPFT said there are not the specialist staff available “at this time to ensure that a safe, reliable and robust service can be provided for people who need urgent care and treatment”.

Mask wearing was reinstated by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust for all staff and visitors at its hospitals.

The Trust, which runs hospitals including in Huntingdon and Peterborough, said: “This is to protect our patients and staff from the spread of infection.”