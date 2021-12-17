Vaccination teams have been praised a year since the first Covid-19 vaccine was delivered in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: G's

The team behind Cambridgeshire's Covid-19 booster vaccination programme has increased vaccines delivered by 60 per cent within three days of the Prime Minister's announcement.

Dr Gary Howsam, chair of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and local GP, said: “Being able to increase the number of vaccines delivered by 60% in the first three days after the Prime Minister’s announcement is a phenomenal effort from everyone working on the programme.

"Even better news is that our local people are booking these slots to get boosted.

“I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved – our GPs, pharmacists, hospital hubs, large scale vaccination centres, teams vaccinating our housebound patients, volunteers, local authorities and our CCG for pulling together to rapidly accelerate our booster programme.

“We will be ramping up even further over the coming days, so I would encourage people who haven’t yet got an appointment booked to look on the National Booking Service to secure their slot.”

He added that over 90 per cent of people aged 70 and over (who are eligible for their booster) have had their booster in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough already, with thousands of people booked in each day to get vaccinated.

Find out more about the vaccination programme by visiting www.thevaccinators.co.uk

Or visit the National Booking Service via https://www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119 to book your appointment.