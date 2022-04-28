How you can get paid £250 for eating study at Addenbrooke's Hospital
- Credit: llee_wu on Creative Commons
The University of Cambridge will pay willing participants £250 to take part in an eating trial by the department for psychiatry.
The brain imaging "SPICE" study will focus on eating behaviours, and will involve two visits to Addenbrooke's Hospital.
The first visit will be a 'Screening Visit' and will take approximately two hours, all travel expenses will be paid.
This will involve blood tests, and questions about health history.
Secondly, an overnight visit, lasting around 36 hours will take place.
Questionnaires, computer tasks, two MRI scans and more blood sampling will take place during this second visit.
A letter from the University of Cambridge reads: "We are inviting participants to take part in a brain imaging study on eating behaviour.
Most Read
- 1 £2,900 raised in memory of 23-year-old who died in A142 crash
- 2 Police tip-off helps catch woman in city drugs hotspot
- 3 Threat to Lazy Otter suddenly becomes real
- 4 'She was my companion' - owner pays tribute to popular village horse Maggie
- 5 Cash stolen from ATM during BP garage ram raid in Waterbeach
- 6 Ruth Neave: Who is Rikki Neave's mum and where is she now?
- 7 Police issue e-scooter warning after rider stopped on High Street
- 8 Look inside this £1.4m 1980s mansion complete with stables in Soham
- 9 Covid pandemic helps remanufacturer to best growth in 76 years
- 10 American military aircraft has in-flight emergency off coast
"The study will involve two visits to Addenbrooke’s Hospital: one screening visit, lasting about 2 hours, and one overnight visit, lasting about 36 hours."
To take part, individuals must be fluent English speakers, right-handed, between 18 and 45-years-old and not have any previous or current mental health or neuropsychiatric conditions.
Along with the £250, Cambridge University will cover any travel expenses incurred.
To be involved, or request further information, Laura Moreno or Johanna Finnemann can be contacted by emailing the following address: spice@medschl.cam.ac.uk.