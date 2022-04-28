The brain imaging study will involve two visits to Addenbrooke's Hospital. - Credit: llee_wu on Creative Commons

The University of Cambridge will pay willing participants £250 to take part in an eating trial by the department for psychiatry.

The brain imaging "SPICE" study will focus on eating behaviours, and will involve two visits to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

The first visit will be a 'Screening Visit' and will take approximately two hours, all travel expenses will be paid.

This will involve blood tests, and questions about health history.

Secondly, an overnight visit, lasting around 36 hours will take place.

Questionnaires, computer tasks, two MRI scans and more blood sampling will take place during this second visit.

To take part, individuals must be fluent English speakers, right-handed, between 18 and 45-years-old and not have any previous or current mental health or neuropsychiatric conditions.

Along with the £250, Cambridge University will cover any travel expenses incurred.

To be involved, or request further information, Laura Moreno or Johanna Finnemann can be contacted by emailing the following address: spice@medschl.cam.ac.uk.