Blood donation sessions will now help make medicines for rare diseases
- Credit: NHS Blood and Transplant
From May 10, every blood donation session in Cambridge will now help make a medicine that will save even more lives.
Donors will not notice any changes to their donation and their red blood cells will continue to be used as normal.
However, when their blood is taken away for routine processing, the blood plasma will now be separated out and used to make a specialist medicine.
An NHS Blood and Transplant spokesperson said: “This is great news for donors and great news for the NHS.
“Now, every single blood donation session in Cambridge will be able to provide plasma medicines to benefit the NHS.”
The plasma contains antibodies which fight infections. The antibodies will be concentrated into immunoglobulin, a medicine which boosts or stabilises the immune system of people with immune disorders.
The medicine is expensive and demand has led to international supply pressure, so recovering the plasma will help bolster supplies to the NHS.
Most Read
- 1 Father one foot from death after A142 crash urges call for action
- 2 Combined Authority in freefall: how on earth did we get to this?
- 3 Princess Anne to visit Cambridgeshire next week
- 4 Visit Ely announces series of fun-packed events ahead of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
- 5 ‘We are delighted’ - school receives ‘good’ Ofsted rating in all areas
- 6 Family taking part in skydive to support The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust
- 7 Councillors mark the ‘eventual erection’ of new 30mph signs in village
- 8 7 of the best Turkish restaurants in Cambs according to Tripadvisor
- 9 20-year-old dies following motorbike crash in Longstanton
- 10 Table made from 5,000-year-old oak tree arrives at Ely Cathedral
To become a blood donor, you can register and book an appointment online, by calling 0300 123 23 23, or by downloading the GiveBloodNHS app.