Health bosses have warned there could be "choppy waters" ahead for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust due to the impact of inflation. - Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Health bosses have said there could be “choppy waters” ahead as inflation impacts the cost of running a health service.

A meeting of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust’s (CPFT) board of directors on May 25 heard that there are concerns over the impact of inflation.

The impact of inflation on Trust finances was identified as potentially growing risk in a business and performance committee report that was presented to the board.

The report said: “[There are] specific and potentially growing risks regarding the ability of the Trust to actively manage operational finances in context of inflationary impact and other potentially unmitigated external factors.”

Geoff Turral, a non-executive director on the board, said there could be “choppy waters” ahead as the Trust enters a new financial year.

Scott Haldane, the director of finance at the Trust, said: “We have the national allocation process taking into account the extent of increase of inflation related cost.

“Whether that will be enough to match the reality inflation cost is yet to be determined.”

He added that he had been in a meeting with directors from other health organisations in the county, explaining that they are looking to make sure they are responding to the likely impact of inflation consistently across the county.

Mr Haldane added that the Trust will also be looking to make sure it is able to reclaim the costs of treating patients from outside of the county and from their authorities.

He also wants to make sure that this is at the right level to cover the increase in costs.

The trust provides services in inpatient, community and primary care settings, with its largest bases being the Cavell Centre in Peterborough and Fulbourn Hospital in Cambridge.