Askham Village Community will offer weekly therapy sessions for outpatients with multiple sclerosis, in partnership with the MS Society. - Credit: Pic PR

A care provider will help deliver some of the first weekly therapy sessions in the Fens for outpatients with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Exercise classes for those affected by MS will be offered at Askham Village Community in Doddington, with carers and relatives encouraged to take part.

The sessions, in partnership with the MS Society, are funded by the Cambridge, Ely & Newmarket MS Society Group which focus on encouraging motor function skills, such as mobility.

Bob Bragger, volunteer at the MS Society, said: “By opening their doors, Askham will help us provide tailored rehabilitation – including state-of-the-art robotics, specialist physio with adapted fitness machines and hydrotherapy – to dozens of people living with MS.”

Sara Neaves, Clinical Lead & Physiotherapist at Askham Village Community, added: “Our weekly therapy sessions will be an opportunity for those with MS to socialise with others who truly understand what they are going through.

“This is as well as receiving specialist treatments that will enhance their overall physical and mental wellbeing.”