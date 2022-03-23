Addenbrooke’s oncologist and patient to feature in BBC Two documentary

An Addenbrooke's oncologist and her patient will feature in the latest episode of Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway at 8pm tonight (Wednesday March 23). - Credit: Addenbrooke's

An Addenbrooke’s oncologist and her patient will feature in the latest episode of a ground-breaking documentary at 8pm tonight (Wednesday March 23).

Professor Jean Abraham, who co-leads Addenbrooke’s hospital’s personalised breast cancer programme, and mother of three Annabelle, will be seen meeting up to see whether a breast tumour has reduced in size following chemotherapy.

The BBC Two programme, called Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway, is the latest in a series that uses augmented reality – a technology that superimposes computer-generated images into real view.

The series features patients examining parts of their bodies that look so real it is as if they could reach out and touch them.

A spokesperson said: “For Annabelle and professor Abraham, this will be no ordinary day – since they are meeting at an immersive imaging centre where, using real scans, they will see a replica of the tumour in 3D floating in front of their eyes.”

Another expert from Addenbrooke’s, consultant interventional neuroradiologist Dr Yogish Joshi, is due to appear in the series at 8pm on April 6.

