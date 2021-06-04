Addenbrooke's adds 20-bed ward with more to come
- Credit: Addenbrooke's Hospital
A 20-bed ward has opened at Addenbrooke's hospital - and there are more to come later this year.
Ward T2 is one of five wards being built in the coming year, which will add an extra 116 beds to the hospital.
A further 56-bed ward is also being built on a site beside T2 to give quick access to key departments across the hospital.
Ewen Cameron, chief operating officer at Cambridge University Hospitals Trust (CUH), said: “These extra wards for patients nearing discharge will free up space in other parts of the hospital for those needing higher levels of care, for instance after surgery.
“Keeping a good flow of patients through the hospital means we can recover more quickly from the pandemic.”
The additional capacity will help keep the hospital’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic on track in a bid to reduce waiting lists.
Bethany Ricketts, a T2 ward manager, said: “This new unit helps us to ensure we have the right patients, on the right ward at the right time.
“T2 is a space for patients to feel closer to home and begin their therapy and journey back into the community.”
The new unit will be followed by a further two wards on another part of the Addenbrooke’s site, providing an additional 40 beds, later this year.