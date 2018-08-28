Advanced search

Ely health ‘superhub’ form group to contribute to plans

PUBLISHED: 11:15 14 January 2019

Superhub at Princess of Wales in Ely is looking to form a group of supporters. Picture: ARCHANT.

A new superhub in Ely where health and care services are offered on one site is looking to form a group of supporters.

The Princess of Wales Hospital is being developed by the local NHS into a place where lots of different health services are offered at one base.

Residents are being asked to share their experiences, opinions and to advise on the development.

The group will decide how best to work with the hospital and local NHS commissioners to redesign the hospital site and its services.

A Healthwatch Cambridgeshire spokesperson said “It is really important that people from the Ely area have an opportunity to contribute to these plans and say what they think is needed.”

What members will do

• Help to improve local health and care services.

• Take part in the new Ely Community Superhub programme.

• Be involved in shaping patient involvement across Ely.

The skills needed

• A broad understanding of the NHS and its structure.

• An interest in using your voice, on behalf of local people, to influence change.

• The ability to work as part of a group.

• An understanding of the need for confidentiality.

Anyone who is interested should contact Barbara Creed on b.creed@nhs.net or call 07970 293769.

