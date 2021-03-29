Published: 5:37 PM March 29, 2021 Updated: 5:47 PM March 29, 2021

Dr Gary Howsam (pictured) has helped reassure residents across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough with what NHS services are available over the Easter weekend. - Credit: YouTube

Health chiefs have reassured residents across Cambridgeshire of what services are on offer over the Easter weekend.

Dr Gary Howsam, chair of NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The NHS is here to help you this Easter, and you should continue to seek medical treatment if and when you need it.”

The NHS 111 service for urgent medical support will be available, such as those wanting to see a GP, an urgent treatment centre or minor injuries unit, including in Ely.

Pharmacies will also be open on Good Friday and Easter Monday, while some will also open on Easter Sunday to aid with allergies such as hay fever.

Dr Howsam said that those waiting to receive an appointment for their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine should not contact their GP.

He added: “If you have a vaccine appointment booked over the coming weeks, whether for your first or second dose, this will remain in place and it’s really important that you attend it as planned.

"Whether you have had the vaccine or not, it’s crucial everyone continues to follow all the guidance in place to control the virus and save lives.”

Here’s what services are available across the county:

- NHS 111: NHS 111 is available on the phone and online 24/7 at: https://111.nhs.uk/.

- Pharmacies: A full list of pharmacies can be found here.

- Minor Injury Units (MIU) and Urgent Treatment Centres (UTC):

Ely Minor Injury Unit, Princess of Wales Hospital, Lynn Road, Ely, CB6 1DN will be open every day from 8.30am – 6pm (X-ray services Monday – Friday: 9am – 4.45pm)

Peterborough Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC), City Care Centre, Thorpe Road, Peterborough, PE3 6DB. Open every day from 8am-8pm (X-ray services 8am – 8pm)

- Mental Health services: If you are in a mental health crisis, call 111 and select option 2 for urgent support with trained advisers, visit: https://www.keep-your-head.com/ or the Lifeline helpline.