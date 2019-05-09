Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Newly announced heads of school win King's Ely Hoop Trundle 2019

09 May, 2019 - 15:01
It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King's Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Archant

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King's Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Sol Boon and Lottie Wilkinson were joined by students, staff, families, dignitaries and friends of King's Ely on the east lawn of Ely Cathedral.

The trundle is one of King's Ely's most historic and fiercely-contested events.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It sees the school's king's and queen's scholars, dressed in their distinctive scarlet red gowns, racing each other while bowling traditional wooden hoops.

Principal of King's Ely, Sue Freestone, said: "In outlook and educational practice, we are by no means a traditional school.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

"However, tradition has its place and this very silly but highly entertaining event, gives us all a boost just on the cusp of exam season."

The hoop trundle commerates the re-founding of the school by King Henry VIII in 1541.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Having dissolved Ely monastery, which had educated children for centuries, he gave the school its first Royal Charter and inaugurated the first 12 king's scholars.

One of the privileges he allowed them was to play games, including the bowling of hoops, in the cathedral precincts.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

In 1970, the school admitted girls for the first time in its 1,000 year history and three years later the king's scholars were joined by queen's scholars.

It came at the request of Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to the school in 1973.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Trial date set for Littleport woman accused of harassment over text messages, a package and emails sent to victim from Soham

Kathryn McGuirk who will stand trial accused of harassment. The trial is due for May 23 at Huntingdon magistrates. Picture; STOCK

Knives and drugs found on 17-year-old in Littleport following police search

Weapons and drugs found on 17-year-old in East Cambridgeshire following police search. Picture: Cambs Police.

Tree comes crashing down in centre of Ely - but luckily no one got injured and on the bright side children got an unexpected treat

Children enjoyed an unexpected treat at the weekend as they clambered over a large tree that fell down at Cross Green near the cathedral.

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boost for East Cambridgeshire economy as Thorlabs begins work on major new centre to open in 2020 on Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely

Thorlabs Breaking Ground - Friday 3rd May 2019

Most Read

Trial date set for Littleport woman accused of harassment over text messages, a package and emails sent to victim from Soham

Kathryn McGuirk who will stand trial accused of harassment. The trial is due for May 23 at Huntingdon magistrates. Picture; STOCK

Knives and drugs found on 17-year-old in Littleport following police search

Weapons and drugs found on 17-year-old in East Cambridgeshire following police search. Picture: Cambs Police.

Tree comes crashing down in centre of Ely - but luckily no one got injured and on the bright side children got an unexpected treat

Children enjoyed an unexpected treat at the weekend as they clambered over a large tree that fell down at Cross Green near the cathedral.

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boost for East Cambridgeshire economy as Thorlabs begins work on major new centre to open in 2020 on Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely

Thorlabs Breaking Ground - Friday 3rd May 2019

Latest from the Ely Standard

Delicious dishes and celebrity masterclasses at Ely Food and Drink Festival

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Brexit Secretary and NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay puts parliamentary credit card suspension on two occasions down to an ‘oversight’

MP Steve Barclay has issued a statement today after his name appeared on a list of 371 MPs whose parliamentary credit cards had been suspended at different times. He blamed an overiight for the error. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Newly announced heads of school win King’s Ely Hoop Trundle 2019

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Charity shop Mind to replace Clinton Cards in the High Street in Ely

Mental health charity Mind is to open at 13 High Street, Ely. It has won consent for re-painting and signage aterations. Picture; ARCHIVE

Former BP chief executive returns to King’s Ely as guest of honour for Senior Prizegiving

Lord Browne of Madingley, took a step back in time by returning to King’s Ely to be guest of honour at Senior Prizegiving. Picture: KING'S ELY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists