Gallery

Newly announced heads of school win King's Ely Hoop Trundle 2019

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King's Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY. Archant

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King's Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY. It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Sol Boon and Lottie Wilkinson were joined by students, staff, families, dignitaries and friends of King's Ely on the east lawn of Ely Cathedral.

The trundle is one of King's Ely's most historic and fiercely-contested events.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY. It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It sees the school's king's and queen's scholars, dressed in their distinctive scarlet red gowns, racing each other while bowling traditional wooden hoops.

Principal of King's Ely, Sue Freestone, said: "In outlook and educational practice, we are by no means a traditional school.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY. It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

"However, tradition has its place and this very silly but highly entertaining event, gives us all a boost just on the cusp of exam season."

The hoop trundle commerates the re-founding of the school by King Henry VIII in 1541.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY. It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Having dissolved Ely monastery, which had educated children for centuries, he gave the school its first Royal Charter and inaugurated the first 12 king's scholars.

One of the privileges he allowed them was to play games, including the bowling of hoops, in the cathedral precincts.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY. It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

In 1970, the school admitted girls for the first time in its 1,000 year history and three years later the king's scholars were joined by queen's scholars.

It came at the request of Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to the school in 1973.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY. It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY. It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY. It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY. It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY. It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY. It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY. It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY. It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY. It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY. It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY. It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY. It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY. It was an afternoon to remember for the new heads of school at King’s Ely who went on to win the annual hoop trundle. Picture: KING'S ELY.

You may also want to watch: