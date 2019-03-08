Gallery

Head Fen Country Retreat is a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside

The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREAT Archant

Hidden away down the winding roads of Little Downham and boasting stunning skyline views of Ely Cathedral, Head Fen Country Retreat is a picturesque slice of paradise that's surprisingly close to home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: LUCY HOWARD The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: LUCY HOWARD

The brainchild of farming brothers Richard and Mark Taylor - who decided to expand their fishing lakes into a place where people can relax for a night, weekend or week - it's something that has clearly been missing in the Cambridgeshire area.

Since opening in January they have welcomed Londoners who want to escape from their busy lives in the capital - and even a family from Australia.

The glamping pods, which are ideal for couples or groups of friends celebrating a birthday or on their hen/stag do, come fully equipped with all the essentials including free Wi-Fi, a smart TV, firepit and BBQ.

The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREAT The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREAT

And what's even better is that the range of self-catering lodges are pet-friendly: our patterdale Archie absolutely loved his stay.

With most of the lodges housing their own hot tub on the balcony deck, it's easy to see why the family business has hit the ground running in 2019; having also won the Customer Service Award at this year's Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards.

"People love that it's quiet and in the middle of nowhere," Mark says, adding that "there's nothing else like this around, and it's really brining people into the area".

The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Archie the patterdale loved his stay. Picture: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREAT The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Archie the patterdale loved his stay. Picture: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREAT

It's even more impressive that this is a local success story, says Mark. "Everything that we've done here has been by local people - mainly from Ely.

"We had a go at building two log cabins at the far end and then we had a carpenter friend come in who helped us build the rest of them," he says, adding that they've got planning permission for another seven cabins.

With plans to host weddings from next year, as well as bringing animals including chickens and deer to the site that children can meet, things are only just getting started.

The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREAT. The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREAT.

"We're going to build a special honeymoon sweet cabin, rehome some chickens so guests can get fresh eggs in the morning and create an area for deer."

They're keen not to intrude on the peace of the site, though. "We don't want to overstock it because people love the quiet.

You may also want to watch:

"A lot of people who visited have said that we shouldn't have entertainment," he adds, though not everyone was sure it would work in a place like Little Downham.

"Some people said to us 'who's going to want to come to this area?' But we've proved them wrong. They mainly said that, because it's flat around here, nobody would want to come on holiday." How wrong they were.

Instead, Head Fen Country Retreat is fully booked over Christmas, and with visitors booking return trips for early 2020, this small slice of peaceful paradise is putting East Cambridgeshire on the map.

The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: LUCY HOWARD The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: LUCY HOWARD

To book your retreat visit www.headfencountryretreat.co.uk/rooms/littleegret/