Advanced search

Latest The New European
Gallery

Head Fen Country Retreat is a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside

PUBLISHED: 09:00 26 October 2019

The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREAT

The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREAT

Archant

Hidden away down the winding roads of Little Downham and boasting stunning skyline views of Ely Cathedral, Head Fen Country Retreat is a picturesque slice of paradise that's surprisingly close to home.

The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: LUCY HOWARDThe lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: LUCY HOWARD

The brainchild of farming brothers Richard and Mark Taylor - who decided to expand their fishing lakes into a place where people can relax for a night, weekend or week - it's something that has clearly been missing in the Cambridgeshire area.

Since opening in January they have welcomed Londoners who want to escape from their busy lives in the capital - and even a family from Australia.

The glamping pods, which are ideal for couples or groups of friends celebrating a birthday or on their hen/stag do, come fully equipped with all the essentials including free Wi-Fi, a smart TV, firepit and BBQ.

The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREATThe lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREAT

And what's even better is that the range of self-catering lodges are pet-friendly: our patterdale Archie absolutely loved his stay.

With most of the lodges housing their own hot tub on the balcony deck, it's easy to see why the family business has hit the ground running in 2019; having also won the Customer Service Award at this year's Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards.

"People love that it's quiet and in the middle of nowhere," Mark says, adding that "there's nothing else like this around, and it's really brining people into the area".

The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Archie the patterdale loved his stay. Picture: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREATThe lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Archie the patterdale loved his stay. Picture: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREAT

It's even more impressive that this is a local success story, says Mark. "Everything that we've done here has been by local people - mainly from Ely.

"We had a go at building two log cabins at the far end and then we had a carpenter friend come in who helped us build the rest of them," he says, adding that they've got planning permission for another seven cabins.

With plans to host weddings from next year, as well as bringing animals including chickens and deer to the site that children can meet, things are only just getting started.

The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREAT.The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREAT.

"We're going to build a special honeymoon sweet cabin, rehome some chickens so guests can get fresh eggs in the morning and create an area for deer."

They're keen not to intrude on the peace of the site, though. "We don't want to overstock it because people love the quiet.

You may also want to watch:

"A lot of people who visited have said that we shouldn't have entertainment," he adds, though not everyone was sure it would work in a place like Little Downham.

"Some people said to us 'who's going to want to come to this area?' But we've proved them wrong. They mainly said that, because it's flat around here, nobody would want to come on holiday." How wrong they were.

Instead, Head Fen Country Retreat is fully booked over Christmas, and with visitors booking return trips for early 2020, this small slice of peaceful paradise is putting East Cambridgeshire on the map.

The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: LUCY HOWARDThe lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: LUCY HOWARD

To book your retreat visit www.headfencountryretreat.co.uk/rooms/littleegret/

The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREATThe lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREAT

Most Read

Fitting tribute to ‘much-respected’ Soham man as new £15 million easyJet plane is named after the late engineer

A new multi-million pound easyJet plane has been named after a much-loved Soham man � Frazer Lofts � after he died from cancer. Picture: Supplied/easyJet/Facebook

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Stunning former mill in Prickwillow on the market for £650,000 after being converted into modern home

The Old Feed Mill, in Prickwillow, was little more than a corrugated steel clad warehouse, long since derelict and disused, conversion into a modern, sophisticated home began in 2005. Our photos show its transformation – the finished product is for sale for £650,000. Picture; ARCHIVE/POCOCK & SHAW

Commercial van becomes the latest casualty of Britain’s most bashed bridge at Ely

Ity is the country's most bashed bridge - and today it claimed another casualty. This was the aftermath of a van coming to grief under the Stuntney Road bridge in Ely. Picture; ROSS BARNES

‘Most important tractor ever to come to auction in the UK’ sells for a record-breaking £328,600

The UK auction record for a vintage or classic tractor was smashed when the 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor tractor sold for £328,600 in Sutton. The 1903 IVEL Agricultural Motor 2cylinder petrol TRACTOR Reg. No. AO 385 Serial No: 131 is pictured. Picture: CHEFFINS.

Most Read

Fitting tribute to ‘much-respected’ Soham man as new £15 million easyJet plane is named after the late engineer

A new multi-million pound easyJet plane has been named after a much-loved Soham man � Frazer Lofts � after he died from cancer. Picture: Supplied/easyJet/Facebook

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Stunning former mill in Prickwillow on the market for £650,000 after being converted into modern home

The Old Feed Mill, in Prickwillow, was little more than a corrugated steel clad warehouse, long since derelict and disused, conversion into a modern, sophisticated home began in 2005. Our photos show its transformation – the finished product is for sale for £650,000. Picture; ARCHIVE/POCOCK & SHAW

Commercial van becomes the latest casualty of Britain’s most bashed bridge at Ely

Ity is the country's most bashed bridge - and today it claimed another casualty. This was the aftermath of a van coming to grief under the Stuntney Road bridge in Ely. Picture; ROSS BARNES

‘Most important tractor ever to come to auction in the UK’ sells for a record-breaking £328,600

The UK auction record for a vintage or classic tractor was smashed when the 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor tractor sold for £328,600 in Sutton. The 1903 IVEL Agricultural Motor 2cylinder petrol TRACTOR Reg. No. AO 385 Serial No: 131 is pictured. Picture: CHEFFINS.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Head Fen Country Retreat is a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside

The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREAT

Thief caught on CCTV stealing plants worth £500 from newly-opened Green Welly Garden Centre in Chatteris

Thief caught on camera stealing plants and trees from the Green Welly Garden Centre in Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Nadia Hobbs

East Cambs take-away boss, 51, admits two year campaign of stalking young woman at her place of work

A 51 year-old East Cambs take-away carried out a two year stalking campaign against a woman, persistently messaging her and turned up at her place of work. Picture: Tracy Le Blanc/File

Commercial van becomes the latest casualty of Britain’s most bashed bridge at Ely

Ity is the country's most bashed bridge - and today it claimed another casualty. This was the aftermath of a van coming to grief under the Stuntney Road bridge in Ely. Picture; ROSS BARNES

‘Help Speedy to start rebuilding his life’ - family appeals for help as Chatteris man prepares to return home after Christmas Day assault

Robert Lea, known as Speedy, was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve 2018. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists